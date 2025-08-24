Twitter
CRICKET

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is making headlines on social media after he surprised every cricket fan with his retirement announcement from all formats. On this occasion, let us know more about his life partner, Puja Pabari, whom Pujara thanked in his retirement post.

Aseem Sharma | Aug 24, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

1.First meeting with Cheteshwar

First meeting with Cheteshwar
1

Cheteshwar Pujara and Puja Pabari's journey together began in the realm of arranged marriages, where the two were introduced to each other through family friends.

2.Became good friends

Became good friends
2

After nearly 90 minutes of chat, the two got to know each other and discovered shared interests and common ground, fostering a deep bond.

 

3.Marriage and first child

Marriage and first child
3

The two got engaged on November 6, 2012, followed by a grand wedding on February 13, 2013. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter, on February 23, 2028, whom they named Aditi.

 

4.Who is Puja Pabari?

Who is Puja Pabari?
4

Puja Pabari is six years younger than Cheteshwar Pujara and was born on September 16, 1993. Puja pursued an MBA in retail management and carved her own path as an HR head in a multinational organisation. She completed her interior design training at The Rachana Sansad Institute of Interior Design, Mumbai.

 

5.Owns a successful business

Owns a successful business
5

Currently, Puja is a businesswoman who has successfully established herself as she owns an interior design business- The Great Eastern Caregivers. She is also associated with several charitable organisations. In 2025, she published a book titled The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife: A Very Unusual Memoir, which she co-authored with Namita Kala.

 

