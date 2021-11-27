Meet Premila Morar, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's stunning girlfriend

The internet recently came across New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's beautiful girlfriend Premila Morar.
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra caught everyone's attention during the T20I series against New Zealand in Jaipur. Rachin grabbed headlines for his unique name as the 21-year-old Indian-origin lad's first name, 'Rachin', is the mixture of 'Ra' of Rahul Dravid and 'chin' of legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Now, Rachin is again in the news, however, this time it is for his relationship. The internet recently came across Rachin's beautiful girlfriend Premila Morar. The duo often share photos with each other on their Instagram account.
Today, we will tell you everything you need to know about Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend Premila Morar.
1. Who is Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend Premila Morar?
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend Premila Morar is a fashion designer, according to her Instagram bio. Premila is 20-years-old and lives in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand.
2. How long have Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar been dating?
Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar have been dating for over a year. Premila, a few months back, took to her Instagram account and shared photos with Rachin and captioned it saying, "1 year."
3. Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar romantic photos
Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar's photos on Instagram are favourite among fans. The two often take to social media and post photos from their vacation and date nights.
4. Rachin Ravindra's India connection
Rachin Ravindra hails from New Zealand's capital city of Wellington. He was born to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy.
5. Rachin Ravindra's unique name
Rachin Ravindra grabbed a lot of attention recently due to his unique name. The 21-year-old Indian-origin lad's first name, 'Rachin', is what got everyone talking as it is the mixture of 'Ra' of Rahul Dravid and 'chin' of Sachin Tendulkar.