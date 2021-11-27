Meet Premila Morar, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's stunning girlfriend

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra caught everyone's attention during the T20I series against New Zealand in Jaipur. Rachin grabbed headlines for his unique name as the 21-year-old Indian-origin lad's first name, 'Rachin', is the mixture of 'Ra' of Rahul Dravid and 'chin' of legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Now, Rachin is again in the news, however, this time it is for his relationship. The internet recently came across Rachin's beautiful girlfriend Premila Morar. The duo often share photos with each other on their Instagram account.

Today, we will tell you everything you need to know about Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend Premila Morar.