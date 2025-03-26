4 . Vyshak Vijaykumar's IPL journey

Vyshak Vijay Kumar's IPL journey began when he replaced Rajat Patidar at Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 7, 2023. He made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals on April 15, 2023. Initially a net bowler for Bengaluru, Vyshak seized the opportunity to fill in for the injured Patidar, quickly transitioning to the playing XI. His debut was impressive, taking 3/20 in a winning effort against Delhi. He concluded the 2023 season with 9 wickets in 7 matches, earning him a spot on the team for the next edition.