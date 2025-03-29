6 . Why MSD's brother wasmissing from his biopic?

''I am 10 years older than him. By the time he picked up the bat for the first time, I was out of JVM-Shyamali and had also been away from home since 1991. I was in Almora at Kumaon (University) where I completed my higher studies before returning to Ranchi. Although I may have moral contributions in Mahi’s life, showcasing it would have been very difficult in the film," Narendra Singh Dhoni once said on missing from MSD's biopic.