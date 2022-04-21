Meet Matheesha Pathirana, CSK's new recruit in IPL 2022 who is dubbed new Lasith Malinga

After Adam Milne was ruled out of the IPL 2022 season, CSK announced his replacement in Matheesha Pathirana. Here's all you need to know about him.

The ongoing IPL season hasn't gone per plan for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and on Thursday, they received another blow as Adam Milne was ruled out of IPL 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. The four-time IPL champs moved swiftly and announced his replacement in Matheesha Pathirana.

The youngster, who is often likened to Lasith Malinga for his toe-crunching yorkers had been with the franchise as a reserve player since 2020 and was included in this year's squad for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Here's all you need to know about Matheesha Pathirana: