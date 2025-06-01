1 . Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings has emerged as a standout performer in the IPL 2025 season, garnering attention not only for his audacious prediction of a top-two finish for the team but also for his impressive batting prowess. Retained by PBKS at a substantial price, Singh has solidified his role as a pivotal player, making significant contributions to the team's success. His dynamic performances on the field have played a crucial role in elevating the Punjab Kings' standing in the tournament.