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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

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Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

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Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

In the ever-evolving world of cricket, where players' accomplishments often take center stage, the personal lives of athletes can equally intrigue fans. Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal has garnered attention not just for his outstanding performances but also for his romantic relationship with Maddie.

Chankesh Rao | Apr 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

1.Who is Maddie Hamilton?

Who is Maddie Hamilton?
1

Maddie Hamilton has recently grabbed attention on social media after being linked with Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young woman has often been spotted cheering for the explosive opener during matches, sparking curiosity among cricket fans about her identity and background.

 

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2.Frequently spotted in the stands

Frequently spotted in the stands
2

Maddie Hamilton has reportedly been seen in the stands during several Indian Premier League matches, enthusiastically supporting Jaiswal when he takes the field for Rajasthan Royals. Her appearances during games have quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users.

 

3.Rumours grew after Hyderabad Test appearance

Rumours grew after Hyderabad Test appearance
3

Hamilton came into the spotlight during India’s home Test against England in Hyderabad in early 2024, where she was reported to be among spectators wearing an India jersey and backing Jaiswal from the stands. That sighting quickly sparked chatter online about a possible relationship.

 

4.Maddie Hamilton’s background

Maddie Hamilton’s background
4

Maddie Hamilton is believed to be a student and social media personality who keeps a relatively low profile online. Despite the growing attention, she has largely stayed away from the spotlight compared to other partners of high-profile athletes.

 

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5.Jaiswal's close bond with her brother Henry

Jaiswal's close bond with her brother Henry
5

Jaiswal shares a friendly equation with Hamilton’s brother Henry, even noting an Instagram prank video as a sign of that comfort level. Such details have only strengthened fan theories that Hamilton is more than just a familiar face in the crowd.

 

6.Fans curious about the rumoured couple

Fans curious about the rumoured couple
6

As Jaiswal continues to shine with the bat for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, fans have become increasingly curious about his personal life. Maddie Hamilton’s presence during matches has only added to the intrigue around the rumoured couple.

 

7.Focus remains on cricket

Focus remains on cricket
7

While speculation about his personal life continues, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains focused on delivering strong performances for Rajasthan Royals. For now, the relationship rumours remain unconfirmed, but Maddie Hamilton’s appearances in the stands have certainly made her a talking point among cricket followers.

 

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