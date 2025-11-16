Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 16, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
1.Keshav Maharaj – A star cricketer with strong Indian roots
Keshav Maharaj is one of world cricket’s deadliest left-arm orthodox spinners and a reliable right-handed lower-order batter. Born on February 7, 1990, in Durban to Indian-origin parents Atmanand and Kanchan Mala, his ancestors hailed from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They migrated to South Africa in 1874, but the legacy of Indian culture lived on strongly through generations.
2.Still celebrating India, even from South Africa
Despite being born and raised in South Africa, Keshav Maharaj embraces his Indian heritage with pride — from celebrating Indian festivals to sharing posts about Indian culture. His bond with India shines through his personal life too — he's married to an Indian-origin woman, making his story a beautiful blend of cricket, culture, and family values.
3.Who is Lerisha Munsamy?
Lerisha Munsamy is the elegant and talented wife of South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj. Known for her grace and charm, Lerisha is not just a supportive partner but also a trained professional in her field.
4.Marriage and Love Story
The couple got engaged on January 17, 2019, and married in a traditional Indian ceremony on April 16, 2022, celebrating their love and cultural heritage in style.
5.Surprising India connection
Lerisha’s deep India connection comes from her love for Indian culture and arts. She shares a special bond with India, having been associated with its traditional performing arts for years.
6.A professional classical dancer
Lerisha is a professionally trained Bharatanatyam dancer, one of India’s oldest classical dance forms. Her dedication and discipline shine through her graceful performances. She’s spent years mastering Bharatanatyam, known for its expressive storytelling through hand gestures, intricate footwork, and emotive expressions — a rare talent for someone outside India.
7.Shared love for Indian culture
Both Lerisha and Keshav share a strong connection to Indian heritage thanks to their Indian-origin family roots. They often take part in cultural events and festivals that reflect this heritage.
8.Social Media Presence
With over 82,000 followers on Instagram, Lerisha shares glimpses of her dance, family moments, and fashion, connecting worldwide with admirers of her multifaceted talents.