Photos

CRICKET

CRICKET

Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...

In this gallery, we take a closer look at Lerisha Munsamy, the stunning wife of a star South African cricketer who shares a fascinating India connection. From her professional background to their shared cultural ties — swipe through to discover the full story!

Chankesh Rao | Nov 16, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

1.Keshav Maharaj – A star cricketer with strong Indian roots

Keshav Maharaj – A star cricketer with strong Indian roots
1

Keshav Maharaj is one of world cricket’s deadliest left-arm orthodox spinners and a reliable right-handed lower-order batter. Born on February 7, 1990, in Durban to Indian-origin parents Atmanand and Kanchan Mala, his ancestors hailed from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. They migrated to South Africa in 1874, but the legacy of Indian culture lived on strongly through generations.

 

2.Still celebrating India, even from South Africa

Still celebrating India, even from South Africa
2

Despite being born and raised in South Africa, Keshav Maharaj embraces his Indian heritage with pride — from celebrating Indian festivals to sharing posts about Indian culture. His bond with India shines through his personal life too — he's married to an Indian-origin woman, making his story a beautiful blend of cricket, culture, and family values.

 

3.Who is Lerisha Munsamy?

Who is Lerisha Munsamy?
3

Lerisha Munsamy is the elegant and talented wife of South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj. Known for her grace and charm, Lerisha is not just a supportive partner but also a trained professional in her field.

 

4.Marriage and Love Story

Marriage and Love Story
4

The couple got engaged on January 17, 2019, and married in a traditional Indian ceremony on April 16, 2022, celebrating their love and cultural heritage in style.

 

5.Surprising India connection

Surprising India connection
5

Lerisha’s deep India connection comes from her love for Indian culture and arts. She shares a special bond with India, having been associated with its traditional performing arts for years.

 

6.A professional classical dancer

A professional classical dancer
6

Lerisha is a professionally trained Bharatanatyam dancer, one of India’s oldest classical dance forms. Her dedication and discipline shine through her graceful performances. She’s spent years mastering Bharatanatyam, known for its expressive storytelling through hand gestures, intricate footwork, and emotive expressions — a rare talent for someone outside India.

 

7.Shared love for Indian culture

Shared love for Indian culture
7

Both Lerisha and Keshav share a strong connection to Indian heritage thanks to their Indian-origin family roots. They often take part in cultural events and festivals that reflect this heritage.

 

8.Social Media Presence

Social Media Presence
8

With over 82,000 followers on Instagram, Lerisha shares glimpses of her dance, family moments, and fashion, connecting worldwide with admirers of her multifaceted talents.

 

