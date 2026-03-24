Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

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Aseem Sharma | Mar 24, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
1.How Kal Somani bagged the deal?
Competing against the Birla Group and Times of India group, the Kal Somani-backed consortium has reportedly submitted an offer of nearly $1.63 billion, which is roughly over Rs 15,200 crore.
2.Who all are involved in the deal?
The consortium also includes Rob Walton of Walmart, and the deal for purchasing RR is expected to be closed after the IPL 2026 season.
3.Who is Kal Somani?
Kal Somani is a US-based entrepreneur who has his footprint in the American tech ecosystem. He is the founder and CEO of IntraEdge, Truyo, and Academian. Since 2021, Somani has been a minority stakeholder in the Rajasthan Royals. Now, after joining hands with Walmart founder Sam Walton's eldest son, he has taken over the inaugural IPL-winning franchise.
4.Consortium partners of Kal Somani
In buying the Rajasthan Royals, Kal Somani's consortium also includes Rob Walton, Sheila Ford Hamp, and the Hamp family. The Hamp family is the same one behind Ford Motor Company, who also owns NFL team, Detroit Lions.
Apart from the RR, Kal Somani also co-owns the Motor City Golf Club and had also invested in ventures like TMRW Sports and the TGL Golf League.