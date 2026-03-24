Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'

Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi's refreshing chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song Tu Hi Disda

Strait of Hormuz: Why is it called so? Who was Hormuz? How was it related to Parsis? Know its Indian connections

Did you know special connection between real SP Chaudhary Aslam and Sanjay Dutt? Here's what will leave you shocked

Will rape-accused Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026? Here's what Royal Challengers Bengaluru said

FIR registered against 5 Instagram users for circulating fake brawl video at Karan Aujla's Indore concert, details inside

$100 trillion at stake: Why Global Exchanges are turning into financial utilities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui

HomePhotos

CRICKET

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

Kal Somani-led consortium acquired Rajasthan Royals for $1.63 billion, marking it as one of the biggest deals in IPL history.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 24, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

1.How Kal Somani bagged the deal?

How Kal Somani bagged the deal?
1

Competing against the Birla Group and Times of India group, the Kal Somani-backed consortium has reportedly submitted an offer of nearly $1.63 billion, which is roughly over Rs 15,200 crore.

 

Advertisement

2.Who all are involved in the deal?

Who all are involved in the deal?
2

The consortium also includes Rob Walton of Walmart, and the deal for purchasing RR is expected to be closed after the IPL 2026 season. 

3.Who is Kal Somani?

Who is Kal Somani?
3

Kal Somani is a US-based entrepreneur who has his footprint in the American tech ecosystem. He is the founder and CEO of IntraEdge, Truyo, and Academian. Since 2021, Somani has been a minority stakeholder in the Rajasthan Royals. Now, after joining hands with Walmart founder Sam Walton's eldest son, he has taken over the inaugural IPL-winning franchise.

4.Consortium partners of Kal Somani

Consortium partners of Kal Somani
4

In buying the Rajasthan Royals, Kal Somani's consortium also includes Rob Walton, Sheila Ford Hamp, and the Hamp family. The Hamp family is the same one behind Ford Motor Company, who also owns NFL team, Detroit Lions.

Apart from the RR, Kal Somani also co-owns the Motor City Golf Club and had also invested in ventures like TMRW Sports and the TGL Golf League.

TRENDING NOW

    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
    Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan
    Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
    Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
    Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'
    Dhurandhar 2: SP MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for Atiq Ahmed's portrayal
    Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move
    Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel
    No Virat Kohli or Abhishek Sharma, Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
    Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
    Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
    Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
    Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
    The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked
    The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui
    Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy
    Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate?
    Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did rapper meet Punjabi actress, know about their love story
    Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did Rapper meet Punjabi actress
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement