Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

4 . Consortium partners of Kal Somani

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In buying the Rajasthan Royals, Kal Somani's consortium also includes Rob Walton, Sheila Ford Hamp, and the Hamp family. The Hamp family is the same one behind Ford Motor Company, who also owns NFL team, Detroit Lions.

Apart from the RR, Kal Somani also co-owns the Motor City Golf Club and had also invested in ventures like TMRW Sports and the TGL Golf League.