8 . Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce

8

Hardik was previously married to Natasa Stankovic and they have a son together. They announced their divorce in 2024 through a joint statement. They mentioned that after 4 years together, they have decided to part ways mutually. Despite the difficult decision, they believe it is best for both of them as they tried their best in their relationship. They expressed gratitude for the joy, respect, and companionship they shared while growing their family.