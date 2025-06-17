6 . Other rich Indian cricketers

6

Apart from Ajay Jadeja, several other Indian cricketers have accumulated massive wealth over the years. 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1,250 crore. Star of the current generation, Virat Kohli, is also among the richest Indian cricketers and reportedly has a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is also not far behind than anyone and has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,080 crore