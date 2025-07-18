Meet Clare Ratcliffe, beautiful wife of England skipper Ben Stokes, works as a...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make first appearance after daughter's birth, leave hospital with baby girl
'Hounded by this government for last ten years': LoP Rahul Gandhi issues strong statement in support of Robert Vadra amid ED probe
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's acting fees are..., budget of Mohit Suri's directorial is..., to become blockbuster, it needs to earn at least..
Pakistan Exposed! US designates TRF as Foreign Terrorist Organisation, What is it? How is it related to LeT?
Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon's apology letter after 'controversy' with HR Head Kristin Cabot goes viral, is it real? know here
This film, Salman Khan's dream project, took 20 years to make, ruined debut actress's career, made for Rs 63 crores, it earned only Rs..., movie was..
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Retail acquires this company to expand presence in consumer durables, it is...
Coldplay's Chris Martin's FIRST reaction to exposing Astronomer CEO’s affair on kiss cam goes viral: 'Holy s--t, hope we didn't...’
Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, and other big Bollywood stars have invested money in this Rs 36000 crore company, its name is..., founder is...
Who is Yulia Svyrydenko? Ukraine's new PM appointed by Zelenskyy, amid war with Russia, she brokered deal with Trump administration, it was...
Bad news for China as India hits big jackpot, finds massive deposits of 'Rare Earth Minerals' in this Indian state, it is...
Saiyaara Twitter review: Mohit Suri's romantic drama will be 'all time blockbuster', fans call Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda 'superstars of tomorrow'
Bollywood's unluckiest film title gave 3 big flops, ended superstar's career, gave actor depression, left investors bankrupt, name is..., starred..
Meet woman who left high-paying job at Barclays, prepared for civil services exam, failed twice, later cracked UPSC exam and became IPS officer. her AIR was...
Chandan Mishra Murder Case: Who is Tauseef Badshah, gang leader behind killing of gangster in Patna hospital, know all about him
World Championship of Legends: When and where to watch WCL 2025 live on TV and OTT?
THIS 'rare' 6-minutes long Solar Eclipse will make world go into complete darkness on..., will it be visible in India?
Nikita Roy Movie Review: A Chilling Whodunnit Supernatural Thriller
When Rajesh Khanna spoke about his separation from Dimple Kapadia after only 9 years of marriage: 'Abhi tak divorce nahi diya, woh...'
Bumrah to play Manchester Test against England? Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate spills the beans
This little girl at Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's wedding had huge crush on Karz actor, is superstar since 90s, gave Rs 1000 crore hit at 49, she is..
What is INS Nistar? India's first indigenously diving support vessel set to boost Navy's capabilities, to serve as 'mother ship' to...
This blue-eyed child is superstar's grandson, his father has net worth of Rs 2700 crores, he still stays away from limelight, lives in..., name is..
Bomb scare: More than 20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, here's what we know so far
Viral: Man onboard flight offers $100 to sit in cockpit beside pilot, threatens to…, here’s how airline responded
Not Aditya Roy Kapur, but THIS Mahesh Bhatt's discovery was OG choice for Aashiqui 2, he rejected blockbuster because...
Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army to receive next batch of AK-203 assault rifles, will be delivered by...
Panchayat actor Aasif Khan discharged from hospital, reveals he didn't suffer heart attack, but...: 'I’ve been told to stop...'
Who is Kristin Cabot? Astronomer's HR head caught getting 'cozy' with CEO Andy Bryon at Coldplay concert, she is married to...
Saiyaara FIRST REVIEW out: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda are 'raw, real, powerful', Mohit Suri creates 'pure magic' with his love story
India, China, Russia trilateral dialogue to be revived soon? New report claims...
US takes BIG step on Pahalgam terror attack, declares LeT proxy The Resistance Front as...
BIG statement by White House on reports of US President Donald Trump's visit to Pakistan, says 'We have no...'
White House issues BIG clarification on US President Donald Trump's 'serious' illness, says, 'there was...'
Vaani Kapoor breaks silence on her film Abir Gulaal co-starring Fawad Khan getting banned in India: 'This whole cancel culture...'
DNA TV Show: Israel to 'tear up' Donald Trump's vision for Syria with Damascus strikes?
India strengthens defence with successful launch of Prithvi-II, Agni-I missiles
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show to premiere on this date, KBC 17 tagline is...
Not Jasprit Bumrah! India coach hails THIS 31-year-old pacer as team's 'Lion'
Good news for Indian students, New Zealand announces BIG changes in its visa rules, expands work hours, and..., check details here
'Dance class starting soon': Arshdeep Singh's viral Punjabi dance lesson for Kuldeep Yadav amidst England series steals the show
Saiyaara box office prediction day 1: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film set to become biggest opening movie with debutants, likely to earn over Rs...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets richer by Rs 7150 crore after selling 20% stake in...
SHOCKING! Microsoft lays off popular game 'Candy Crush' developers due to..., set to be replaced by...
Music label wanted to fire Arijit Singh for refusing to sign contract, but song became chartbuster, launched his career, it was...
Deleted Virat Kohli's video resurfaces after Karnataka government blames RCB for Chinnaswamy stampede, WATCH
Meet woman who chose IFS over IAS even after securing AIR 13 in UPSC exam, she is from...
Bad news for Azim Premji as Delhi HC directs Wipro to pay Rs 200000 to ex-employee due to...
US President Donald Trump SLAMS own supporters for demanding probe into 'Epstein Files', says, 'I have...'
'Don't play at all': India legend blasts Jasprit Bumrah, slams Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar's decision as 'unacceptable'
Viral Video: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught getting cosy with HR head at Coldplay concert, sparks cheating r
This film had empty theatres in first week, later saw housefull shows, became superhit, won 5 Filmfare Awards, marked debut of...
IND vs ENG: England great slams 'moaning' bowlers and their endless ball change requests in ongoing Test series
Arshad Nadeem slams 'fake' promises made in Pakistan after securing gold in Paris Olympics: 'Announcements were...'
'Future looks scary': Microsoft layoff story goes viral, Internet reacts, know shocking reason
Huge blow for Team India as star pacer suffers freak hand injury ahead of 4th Test against England
ITR Filing 2025: When will you get your refund? What should you do to avoid late refund?
Kareena Kapoor's vacation in Greece comes with a Shah Rukh Khan twist: 'Did a lungi dance in...'
Tickets for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, sold out one year before its release
Will 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi redefine greatness beyond Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar? England fans thinks so
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to follow no-photo policy for their newborn baby
'Factory of IAS': This family produced 6 civil servants through generations, it is based in...
Mukesh Ambani's company's profit rises to Rs 325 crore days after acquiring entire stake of India's largest govt bank in...
Iran-Israel War: US assessment report makes SHOCKING claims on American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, says, 'Only one...'
What is Kanwar Yatra, how did it begin? Lord Shiva gulped poison, then THIS happened...
India cautions against 'double standards' over NATO Chief's sanction warning for trade with Russia, says, 'Energy needs for our people...'
Here's how Salman Khan is preparing hard for Battle of Galwan: 'Abhi thoda sa zyada time...'
Ratan Tata's TCS's new bench policy makes several employees anxious about layoffs
IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion a blunder for India in England? Kapil Dev questions team selection
Meet man who cracked UPSC exam twice, became first IAS officer from his tribe, hailed as 'Miracle Man' due to...
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka govt blames RCB, flags Virat Kohli video in report; Will BCCI enforce IPL ban?
Cheating case filed against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, director Abrid Shine for this reason
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate set to make blockbuster return to cricket field 4 years after retirement, he will play in...
India's BIG statement on US President Donald Trump, NATO's sanction threat on Russian imports, says, 'Not worried at all...'
Good news for Azim Premji as Wipro beats estimates, its Q1 FY26 net profit rises to Rs...
IND vs ENG 4th Test: No win in 89 years, dismissed twice in a day; Can Shubman Gill's men end India's Old Trafford jinx?
Connie Francis, whose 1962 song Pretty Little Baby is now a viral sensation, dies at 87
Pepe Price Prediction: 10x Still In Sight, But Analysts Say This Token Has More Room To Run
Solana Price Prediction: Could SOL Hit $500 By Year-End or Will RTX Continue To Outshine?
Tata Sons carries forward Ratan Tata's legacy, to invest $400 million in ..., details here
Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda reveals how Mohit Suri approved her and Ahaan Panday with 'that famous stare': 'I’m lucky to...'
Kabir Khan reveals CBFC asked him to cut Pakistani Maulvi Om Puri saying Jai Shri Ram in Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 'Muslim audiences...'
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: LILPEPE Successfully Listed on CoinMarketCap
Meet woman, daughter of Malaysia’s richest man, who studied at Harvard, now set to lead Rs 18852 crore empire as...
Syrian President Sharaa's FIRST statement on Israeli strikes in Damascus, says, 'We are the ones who..'
Dolly Chaiwala is expanding 'Dolly ki Tapri', over 1600 have applied in just 2 days, the cost of the franchise model is Rs...
Has Jasprit Bumrah become India's unlucky charm in Tests? Viral stats ignites debate
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Explode to $0.0001 and Overtake Dogecoin, Shiba Inu? Not Before This ETH Meme Coin Beats Them All
Bangladesh's Yunus government issues BIG statement on demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, says, 'No link to...'
BIZARRE! Rich entrepreneur hangs Ferrari on ceiling of his mansion as new chandelier, netizens say..., watch viral video
Deepti Sharma credits THIS star Indian wicketkeeper for her one-handed six in ODI game against England
'Very similar to Virat Kohli': Ex-Eng star reveals how Shubman Gill's aggression unleashed England's inner 'beast' at Lord's
Amitabh Bachchan's whopping fees per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will shock you, superstar is charging Rs...
What was world Muslim population in 1925? How much has it increased in 100 years? In 2125, there will be ... Muslims
Sunil Mittal makes BIG move as Airtel teams up with Perplexity offering FREE subscription of...; check details
Who are Druze minority and why is Israel attacking Syria to protect them?
IndiGo Delhi-Imphal flight returns shortly after takeoff due to mid-air technical snag
Who is Maurene Comey? Federal prosecutor who worked on Epstein-files case, now fired by Donald Trump's administration, she is daughter of...
Meet India's fastest runner who broke 100m sprint record in just...; he is from small village in...
Lessons in young entrepreneurship: Advice that Gaurav Saxena has to offer toward creation of something out of nothing
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Jul 18, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
1.Who is Ben Stokes' wife?
In this string of pictures, know everything about the wife of England captain Ben Stokes. Who is she, and what does she do for a living?
2.Ben and Clare's first meeting
Ben Stokes and Clare Ratcliffe have been together for a long time now. The two came into contact when Clare sent Stokes a friend request on Facebook in 2010 and the two started talking to each other frequently.
3.From 'single' to 'in a relationship'
Ben Stokes even changed his status on Facebook from 'single' to 'in a relationship'. During the initial days of their companionship, the duo was in a long-distance relationship.
4.Parenthood
Clare was studying for her PGCE in Taunton while Stokes was in Durham. In 2012, the duo welcomed their son Layton, and two years later, they were blessed with a baby girl and named her Libby.
5.Wedding
In 2017, Clare and Ben tied the knot, and their wedding took place at St Mary the Virgin Church in East Brent.
6.Clare on work front
On the work front, Clare, after completing her PGCE, started working as a primary teacher in Somerset.