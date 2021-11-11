Search icon
Meet Aqsa, the eldest daughter of Shahid Afridi who is set to marry Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi

In an interview, Shahid Afridi revealed that Shaheen had no relationship with Aqsa before his family came up with the wedding proposal.

  • Nov 08, 2021, 10:04 AM IST

Few months ago, former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi had announced that his eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi will marry Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. In an interview, Shahid Afridi revealed that Shaheen had no relationship with Aqsa beforehis family came up with the wedding proposal. "We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes," the former Pakistani skipper was quoted as saying by GeoTV. Let's know more about Aqsa Afridi.

1. Who is Aqsa Afridi?

Who is Aqsa Afridi?
Aqsa Afridi is the eldest daughter of Shahid Afridi. She is 20-year-old.

 

2. Shahid Afridi's family details

Shahid Afridi's family details
Shahid Afridi is married to Nadia and the couple are proud parents of 5 children.

3. Names of Shahid Afridi's children

Names of Shahid Afridi's children
Afridi's daughters are Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa. Aqsa is the eldest daughter of Shahid Afridi.

4. Aqsa Afridi-Shaheen Afridi wedding

Aqsa Afridi-Shaheen Afridi wedding
According to reports, Aqsa will tie the knot with Shaheen Afridi after completing her studies.

5. Aqsa Afridi - A cricket fan

Aqsa Afridi - A cricket fan
Aqsa has often been spotted in cricket stadium cheering his father.

