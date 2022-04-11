New IPL, new rules: How R Ashwin is educating fans with cricket rules every year

On Sunday, fans got to see the best of Ashwin as he ruled himself 'retired out' after which Riyan Parag came on.
Do you think you know everything about cricket? Then it's surely not possible as there is only one man, who knows and also uses it practically on the field, and that's Ravichandran Ashwin.
Currently plying his servies for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the spinner made heads turn once again, when his side went up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
On Sunday, fans got to see the best of Ashwin as he ruled himself 'retired out' after which Riyan Parag came on. The move became a major talking point at the Wankhede Stadium.
This is not the first time the all-rounder has used a cricket tactic which has been in his favour, so let's have a look.
1. R Ashwin 'mankads' Jos Buttler during RR vs KXIP match
It was in 2019 that Ashwin shocked all by 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in the IPL. It was a clash between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) who had defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 14 runs in Jaipur.
Rajasthan's Jos Buttler had become the first victim of 'Mankading' in the history of the Indian Premier League when a desperate Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in a controversial manner.
Buttler was going strong at 69 off 43 balls while chasing 185 runs and Ashwin mankaded the opener without giving him any warning.
While it was within the rules, the wicket of Buttler did create a big controversy with cricketers, experts and fan making their feelings known about the dismissal.
Mankading is when a bowler runs out a non-striking batsman if the batter leaves the crease early, even before the ball is released by an in-action bowler.
While the laws of cricket allow bowlers to run out a batsman in this fashion, many enthusiasts and experts consider it to be against the spirit of the game.
However, recenrtly the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) made some changes to the 'mankading' rule which was treated as an unfair mode of dismissal.
Now it has been moved to Law 38, which concerns run-outs. The MCC in a media statement said, "Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Runout). The wording of the Law remains the same".
2. R Ashwin vs Eoin Morgan saga
In IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner R Ashwin had an on the field spat between him and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan and pacer Tim Southee.
Apparently, Southee, who was making his debut for KKR had dismissed Ashwin in the final over of DC's batting innings.
However, as soon as Ashwin started to walk back, Southee said something to him and then the veteran spin bowler hit back at him before skipper Morgan got involved and it got really heated in the middle before wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik became the peacemaker and separated the two.
It was later known that the issue took place as Morgan did not appreciate it when batters take an extra run after the ball ricocheted off them bringing 'Spirit of Game' into the mix.
However, former India batter Virender Sehwag came in support of Ashwin and took a dig at Morgan referring to the incident of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final when England earned a boundary in the final over when the ball had raced towards the boundary after ricocheting off Ben Stokes' bat.
3. Ashwin 'retires out'
In IPL 2022, in the clash between LSG and RR, Ashwin had come out to bat ahead of Riyan Parag, a move that had not pleased netizens. Many even started to question Rajasthan Royals' tactics on Twitter.
Rajasthan was in need of a partnership and the veteran Indian spinner did his best as he stitched together a 68-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer.
However, in the 19th over, Ashwin grabbed eyeballs as he walked off the field without having been dismissed. The move got fans talking, as Ashwin had retired out himself so that Riyan Parag could come on to finish the innings on top, as they needed a big hitter.
What is retired out?
As per ICC's rules, a batter can get himself retired out in T20 cricket, but he will have to inform the umpire about the same.
"A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring," states ICC's 25.4.1 law.
