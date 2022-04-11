New IPL, new rules: How R Ashwin is educating fans with cricket rules every year

Do you think you know everything about cricket? Then it's surely not possible as there is only one man, who knows and also uses it practically on the field, and that's Ravichandran Ashwin.

Currently plying his servies for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the spinner made heads turn once again, when his side went up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

On Sunday, fans got to see the best of Ashwin as he ruled himself 'retired out' after which Riyan Parag came on. The move became a major talking point at the Wankhede Stadium.

This is not the first time the all-rounder has used a cricket tactic which has been in his favour, so let's have a look.