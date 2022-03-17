Search icon
Tata IPL 2022: A look at the famous faces part of coaching, support staff

A look at the backbone of every team, who will be assisting all the players.

In a few weeks, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin and the players and staff of all 10 teams have begun their preparations for the same. While fans are excited to see the players in action, they mostly forget the support and coaching staff, that is behind the victory of their respective teams.

TATA IPL 2022, which now has 10 teams, will see the pressure increase more on each and every member of all sides. With the hope to lift the IPL trophy, teams will surely leave no stone unturned. 

To ensure that they are absolutely top-notch in every aspect, they will require to achieve perfect results on the cricket field. A look at the backbone of every team. 

 

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Anil Kumble

Assistant Coach and Fielding coach – Jonty Rhodes

Bowling Coach – Damien Right

Batting Consultant – Julian Wood

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team that is yet to win an IPL trophy will be hoping to finally win the title this year. Under head coach Anil Kumble, who is also the Director of Cricket Operations of the team, new captain Mayank Agarwal will be leading the side. Kumble has Jonty Rhodes as the assistant coach while Damien Wright is the bowling coach with Julian Wood is the batting consultant.

2. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Mahela Jayawardene

Director of Cricket Operations – Zaheer Khan

Batting Mentor – Sachin Tendulkar

Batting coach – Robin Singh

Bowling Coach – Shane Bond

Fielding Coach – James Pamment

 

Mahela Jayawardene, who has been the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for a long time, has helped the side win the IPL trophy five times. He has Zaheer Khan to help who is the director of cricket operations. While Shane Bond is the bowling coach, Robin Singh is the batting coach. 

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Ashish Nehra

Director of cricket – Vikram Solanki

Batting coach and Mentor – Gary Kirsten

Bowling Coach – Aashish Kapoor

 

The new IPL franchise Gujarat has appointed pacer Ashish Nehra as the head coach of the team. Their batting coach and mentor, Gary Kirsten also needs no introduction as he has been the most effective in the coaching duties throughout his career. They also have Vikram Solankia as the Director of cricket, while Aashish Kapoor has been appointed the bowling coach.

4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants Support and Coaching staff:

Mentor – Gautam Gambhir

Head Coach – Andy Flower

Assistant Coach – Vijay Dahiya

Bowling Coach - Andy Bichel

 

Another new team, Lucknow have appoineted Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team. Andy Flower will be the head coach and he will be assisted by Vijay Dahiya in the coaching setup. The bowling coach will be Andy Bichel.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Support and Coaching staff:

Director of Cricket Operations  Mike Hesson
 
Batting coach and Head coach – Sanjay Bangar
 
Bowling Coach – Adam Griffith
 
Spin coach – Sridharan Sriram
 
 
The RCB side has not yet won a trophy and will be looking to make the cut this year. RCB's Director of Cricket Operations is Mike Hesson while Sanjay Bangar has been appointed as the head coach. Adam Griffith is the bowling coach while Sridharan Sriram will continue as the batting and spin coach for the RCB. 

6. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Ricky Ponting

Batting coach – Pravin Amre

Bowling Coach – James Hopes

Fielding Coach – Biju George

Assistant Coach – Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson

 

Ricky Ponting will be yet again heading the coaching department of DC while Shane Watson, Pravin Amre, and Ajit Agarkar will be assisting him. James Hopes will be the fast bowling coach of the Delhi-based franchise. 

7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Kumar Sangakkara

Batting coach – Amol Mzumder

Bowling Coach – Lasith Malinga

Fielding Coach – Dishant Yagnik

 

Champions of the inaugral edition, RR is for the 2022 edition headed by Kumar Sangakkara, who is also the Director of Cricket of the team. While Trevor Penney is the assistant coach, Lasith Malinga is the fast bowling coach.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Tom Moody

Batting coach – Brian Lara

Bowling Coach – Muttiah Muralitharan

Fielding Coach – Hemang Badani

Pace Bowling Coach – Dale Steyn

 

The 2016 champions SRH have appointed Tom Moody as the head coach and he will be assisted by Simon Helmot. The side has also roped in Brian Lara as the batting coach, while Muttiah Muralitharan will be the spin bowling coach. Dale Steyn as pace bowling coach. 

9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Brendon McCullum

Mentor – David Hussey

Assistant Coach – Abhishekh Nayar

Batting and Bowling Coach – Bharat Arun

 

Two-time champions KKR will be headed by coach Brendon McCullum and will be assisted by Abhishek Nayar. David Hussey as Assistant coach and Mentor respectively. Bharat Arun is the bowling coach of KKR and Omkar Salvi assists him. 

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings Support and Coaching staff:

Head Coach – Stephen Flemming

Batting coach – Michael Hussey

Bowling Coach – Lakshmipathy Balaji

Fielding Coach – Rajiv Kumar

 

Four-time IPL champion CSK will be headed yet again by Stephen Fleming. Michael Hussey will be their batting coach while Lakshmipathy Balaji will be guiding the bowling department along with Eric Simmons. 

