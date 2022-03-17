Tata IPL 2022: A look at the famous faces part of coaching, support staff

A look at the backbone of every team, who will be assisting all the players.

In a few weeks, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin and the players and staff of all 10 teams have begun their preparations for the same. While fans are excited to see the players in action, they mostly forget the support and coaching staff, that is behind the victory of their respective teams.

TATA IPL 2022, which now has 10 teams, will see the pressure increase more on each and every member of all sides. With the hope to lift the IPL trophy, teams will surely leave no stone unturned.

To ensure that they are absolutely top-notch in every aspect, they will require to achieve perfect results on the cricket field. A look at the backbone of every team.