Tata IPL 2022: A look at the famous faces part of coaching, support staff

In a few weeks, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin and the players and staff of all 10 teams have begun their preparations for the same. While fans are excited to see the players in action, they mostly forget the support and coaching staff, that is behind the victory of their respective teams.
TATA IPL 2022, which now has 10 teams, will see the pressure increase more on each and every member of all sides. With the hope to lift the IPL trophy, teams will surely leave no stone unturned.
To ensure that they are absolutely top-notch in every aspect, they will require to achieve perfect results on the cricket field. A look at the backbone of every team.
1. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Head Coach – Anil Kumble
Assistant Coach and Fielding coach – Jonty Rhodes
Bowling Coach – Damien Right
Batting Consultant – Julian Wood
Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team that is yet to win an IPL trophy will be hoping to finally win the title this year. Under head coach Anil Kumble, who is also the Director of Cricket Operations of the team, new captain Mayank Agarwal will be leading the side. Kumble has Jonty Rhodes as the assistant coach while Damien Wright is the bowling coach with Julian Wood is the batting consultant.
2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Head Coach – Mahela Jayawardene
Director of Cricket Operations – Zaheer Khan
Batting Mentor – Sachin Tendulkar
Batting coach – Robin Singh
Bowling Coach – Shane Bond
Fielding Coach – James Pamment
Mahela Jayawardene, who has been the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for a long time, has helped the side win the IPL trophy five times. He has Zaheer Khan to help who is the director of cricket operations. While Shane Bond is the bowling coach, Robin Singh is the batting coach.
3. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Head Coach – Ashish Nehra
Director of cricket – Vikram Solanki
Batting coach and Mentor – Gary Kirsten
Bowling Coach – Aashish Kapoor
The new IPL franchise Gujarat has appointed pacer Ashish Nehra as the head coach of the team. Their batting coach and mentor, Gary Kirsten also needs no introduction as he has been the most effective in the coaching duties throughout his career. They also have Vikram Solankia as the Director of cricket, while Aashish Kapoor has been appointed the bowling coach.
4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Mentor – Gautam Gambhir
Head Coach – Andy Flower
Assistant Coach – Vijay Dahiya
Bowling Coach - Andy Bichel
Another new team, Lucknow have appoineted Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team. Andy Flower will be the head coach and he will be assisted by Vijay Dahiya in the coaching setup. The bowling coach will be Andy Bichel.
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
6. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Head Coach – Ricky Ponting
Batting coach – Pravin Amre
Bowling Coach – James Hopes
Fielding Coach – Biju George
Assistant Coach – Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson
Ricky Ponting will be yet again heading the coaching department of DC while Shane Watson, Pravin Amre, and Ajit Agarkar will be assisting him. James Hopes will be the fast bowling coach of the Delhi-based franchise.
7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Head Coach – Kumar Sangakkara
Batting coach – Amol Mzumder
Bowling Coach – Lasith Malinga
Fielding Coach – Dishant Yagnik
Champions of the inaugral edition, RR is for the 2022 edition headed by Kumar Sangakkara, who is also the Director of Cricket of the team. While Trevor Penney is the assistant coach, Lasith Malinga is the fast bowling coach.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Head Coach – Tom Moody
Batting coach – Brian Lara
Bowling Coach – Muttiah Muralitharan
Fielding Coach – Hemang Badani
Pace Bowling Coach – Dale Steyn
The 2016 champions SRH have appointed Tom Moody as the head coach and he will be assisted by Simon Helmot. The side has also roped in Brian Lara as the batting coach, while Muttiah Muralitharan will be the spin bowling coach. Dale Steyn as pace bowling coach.
9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR Support and Coaching staff:
Head Coach – Brendon McCullum
Mentor – David Hussey
Assistant Coach – Abhishekh Nayar
Batting and Bowling Coach – Bharat Arun
Two-time champions KKR will be headed by coach Brendon McCullum and will be assisted by Abhishek Nayar. David Hussey as Assistant coach and Mentor respectively. Bharat Arun is the bowling coach of KKR and Omkar Salvi assists him.
10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Head Coach – Stephen Flemming
Batting coach – Michael Hussey
Bowling Coach – Lakshmipathy Balaji
Fielding Coach – Rajiv Kumar
Four-time IPL champion CSK will be headed yet again by Stephen Fleming. Michael Hussey will be their batting coach while Lakshmipathy Balaji will be guiding the bowling department along with Eric Simmons.