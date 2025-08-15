Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman makes BIG statement on AI in India, says professionals in Bengaluru and Mumbai ...

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details

War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champion

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

New Zealand: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomePhotos

CRICKET

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

India’s Independence Day is deeply significant, and cricket often adds to the celebrations. While August 15 is mainly for flag hoisting, both the men’s and women’s Indian cricket teams have played matches on this special day, making it memorable in their own unique way.

Chankesh Rao | Aug 15, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

1.1952 London Test vs England (Draw)

1952 London Test vs England (Draw)
1

India's first encounter with cricket on Independence Day was during the 1952 tour of England. The Test match had a day's play on August 15, which unfortunately was affected by rain, resulting in a draw.

 

Advertisement

2.2014 Wormsley Test vs England Women (Win)

2014 Wormsley Test vs England Women (Win)
2

The Indian women's cricket team added to the nation's pride on August 15, 2014, with a notable Test victory against England at Wormsley. Their spirited performance showcased the growing prowess of women's cricket in India.

 

3.2019 ODI vs West Indies (Win)

2019 ODI vs West Indies (Win)
3

On August 15, 2019, Virat Kohli played a magnificent innings, scoring a century against the West Indies in an ODI at Port of Spain. His stellar performance guided India to a six-wicket victory, making it a memorable Independence Day for Indian cricket fans.

 

4.2021 Lord’s Test vs England (Win)

2021 Lord’s Test vs England (Win)
4

The 2021 Lord's Test witnessed a historic moment as India clinched a remarkable 151-run victory over England on August 15. A brilliant team effort, marked by exceptional bowling, made this win a cherished Independence Day triumph for Indian cricket.

 

TRENDING NOW

    5.Independence Day losses: When the day didn't go India's way

    Independence Day losses: When the day didn't go India's way
    5

    While some Independence Days have brought great joy, others have been a source of disappointment for Indian cricket fans. The team has endured tough Test match losses on this date.

     

    6.2001 Galle Test vs Sri Lanka (Loss)

    2001 Galle Test vs Sri Lanka (Loss)
    6

    India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on August 15, 2001, marking a tough day for the team on Independence Day.

     

    7.2014 The Oval Test vs England (Loss)

    2014 The Oval Test vs England (Loss)
    7

    India lost by an innings and 244 runs during this Test match, showing the challenges faced by the team in English conditions.

     

    8.2015 Galle Test vs Sri Lanka (Loss)

    2015 Galle Test vs Sri Lanka (Loss)
    8

    India narrowly lost by 64 runs, continuing a challenging Independence Day record in away Tests.

     

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'He probably felt that...': Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026
    Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before
    War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long, Ayan Mukerji fails in masala actioner riddled with tacky VFX
    War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long
    Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
    Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family..'
    50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'
    50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sipyy calls Amjad Khan 'CHUHA'
    ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...
    ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; custo
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
    Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
    Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
    Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
    Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE