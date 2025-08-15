Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall
Chankesh Rao | Aug 15, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
1.1952 London Test vs England (Draw)
India's first encounter with cricket on Independence Day was during the 1952 tour of England. The Test match had a day's play on August 15, which unfortunately was affected by rain, resulting in a draw.
2.2014 Wormsley Test vs England Women (Win)
The Indian women's cricket team added to the nation's pride on August 15, 2014, with a notable Test victory against England at Wormsley. Their spirited performance showcased the growing prowess of women's cricket in India.
3.2019 ODI vs West Indies (Win)
On August 15, 2019, Virat Kohli played a magnificent innings, scoring a century against the West Indies in an ODI at Port of Spain. His stellar performance guided India to a six-wicket victory, making it a memorable Independence Day for Indian cricket fans.
4.2021 Lord’s Test vs England (Win)
The 2021 Lord's Test witnessed a historic moment as India clinched a remarkable 151-run victory over England on August 15. A brilliant team effort, marked by exceptional bowling, made this win a cherished Independence Day triumph for Indian cricket.
5.Independence Day losses: When the day didn't go India's way
While some Independence Days have brought great joy, others have been a source of disappointment for Indian cricket fans. The team has endured tough Test match losses on this date.
6.2001 Galle Test vs Sri Lanka (Loss)
India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on August 15, 2001, marking a tough day for the team on Independence Day.
7.2014 The Oval Test vs England (Loss)
India lost by an innings and 244 runs during this Test match, showing the challenges faced by the team in English conditions.
8.2015 Galle Test vs Sri Lanka (Loss)
India narrowly lost by 64 runs, continuing a challenging Independence Day record in away Tests.