4 . Most T20I wickets for India

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya have each taken 87 wickets in T20Is and are set to showcase their bowling skills in the upcoming series. Should they manage to secure 10 wickets or more, they will surpass Yuzvendra Chahal's record of 96 wickets and claim the title of India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Furthermore, if both bowlers are able to dismiss 13 batters, they will achieve the milestone of being the first to reach 100 T20I wickets for India. Their performance in the series will undoubtedly be one to watch as they aim to make history in Indian cricket.