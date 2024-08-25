Legendary cricketers who retired without playing a farewell match

Legendary players who have contributed significantly to the sport deserve a proper farewell match upon retirement.
Achieving success in the world of cricket is a challenging journey. A cricketer must dedicate years to honing their skills and earning a spot on the national team. Even after reaching this milestone, consistent performance is essential to remain a part of the team. Those who excel for their country over an extended period are revered as legendary cricketers.
Despite their esteemed status, players must continue to deliver top-notch performances to secure their place on the team. When even legendary players struggle to meet expectations, selectors face the difficult decision of dropping them from the squad.
Legendary players who have contributed significantly to the sport deserve a proper farewell match upon retirement. Unfortunately, many are not granted this opportunity. Today, we will explore the stories of some iconic cricketers who did not receive a farewell match after retiring from international play.
1. Daniel Vettori
Daniel Vettori was the face of New Zealand cricket in the 2000s. He was like the brainiac of the team, always analyzing the situation and playing accordingly. He took over from Fleming and made the New Zealand side stronger.
Vettori has played 113 Test matches for New Zealand, with an average of 30.01, making him a handy all-rounder. In ODIs, he has played 295 matches and scored 2253 runs. He has taken 362 wickets in Tests and 305 in ODIs.
In 2015, Vettori was part of the Kiwi squad that made it to the finals of the ODI World Cup. Unfortunately, a collapse in the batting order early on in the final meant they couldn't set a good target. This ended up being Vettori's last match as a Kiwi player.
2. Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Many fans feel a wave of nostalgia when they hear the name Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Throughout his career, he was like a superhero for the West Indies cricket team. Despite playing in the shadow of the legendary Brian Lara, Shivnarine will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in the game.
He played a whopping 164 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring an impressive 11,867 runs and hitting 30 centuries. In addition, he played 268 ODIs and scored 8,778 runs, with eleven centuries under his belt. It's safe to say he was a force to be reckoned with on the field.
Shivnarine's final game was in 2015 against England, which the West Indies won by 5 wickets. Surprisingly, this wasn't his farewell match.
3. Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh was an amazing fielder and he even won the Man of the Tournament award during the ICC World Cup in 2011.
Throughout his career, Singh played 304 ODIs and scored 8,701 runs. He also took 111 wickets for the team. In T20Is, he played 58 games and scored 1,177 runs, while also picking up 28 wickets.
One of the most memorable moments of Singh's career was winning the World Cup while battling cancer. He was mentored by Sourav Ganguly and later became a key player under MS Dhoni's leadership. However, he eventually retired as younger players proved themselves. Unfortunately, fans never got to see Yuvraj play one last game.
4. Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag was an absolute beast in world cricket, especially at the top of the order. He was a fearless batter who never shied away from a challenge. His highest scores of 319 in Test cricket and 219 in ODIs are proof that being bold can lead to great success.
In his 104 Test matches for India, Sehwag scored a whopping 23 centuries and racked up 8,586 runs as an opener. Not too shabby, right?
But Sehwag wasn't just a batting machine. He also had a talent for picking up wickets as a part-time bowler. His best bowling figures of 4/6 in ODIs are a testament to that. Unfortunately, a dip in form and the emergence of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan led to Sehwag being sidelined and eventually dropped from the team. After a few years, he decided to hang up his boots and retire from the game.
5. Zaheer Khan
Before India rose to prominence as a pace bowling powerhouse, there was a shortage of top-tier fast bowlers in the country. The team was in need of a bowler who could lead the attack. Enter Zaheer Khan, who became the frontline pacer for the team.
During the 2011 World Cup, Zaheer was in the form of his life. He ended up as the joint highest wicket-taker alongside Shahid Afridi. Zaheer consistently took crucial wickets for his captain and proved to be one of the most economical bowlers on the team. With 311 wickets in Test matches and 282 wickets in ODIs, Zaheer left a lasting impact on Indian cricket.
Despite facing challenges with fitness and injuries throughout his career, Zaheer managed to overcome them. He played his final international Test match at Basin Reserve in 2014. Unfortunately, he never had the chance to bid farewell to the sport he loved so dearly.
6. Wasim Akram
When you think of reverse swing, Wasim Akram is the first name that pops into your head. He's the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team and one of the all-time greats. Akram played 104 Test matches and took an impressive 414 wickets.
What set Akram apart was his ability to reverse swing the ball and throw off batters. He was a key player in the 1992 World Cup-winning team. But he wasn't just a bowler - he could hold his own as a lower-order batter too.
In Test cricket, he scored 2,898 runs with a top score of 257. In ODIs, his highest score was 86. Unfortunately, Akram's last test match was cancelled, leaving fans disappointed they didn't get to see him in action one last time.
7. Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden was a key player in Ricky Ponting's squad that dominated World Cricket. Known for his intimidating presence and powerful batting, Hayden was a force to be reckoned with on the field. Once he got in the zone, there was no stopping him.
Who could forget Hayden's iconic Mongoose bat and his signature "walking down the pitch" shot against fast bowlers? In his 103 Test matches, he racked up an impressive 8625 runs with an average of 50.74, including a highest score of 380 runs.
In ODIs, Hayden formed a dynamic opening partnership with Adam Gilchrist. Despite both being left-handed, they were a nightmare for bowlers to face. Hayden played his last Test match in 2009, as his form declined towards the end of his career, leading to his exclusion from the squad without a farewell game.
8. MS Dhoni
With three ICC Trophies under his belt, MS Dhoni is undoubtedly India's greatest captain of all time. His leadership skills were on full display in 2011 when he led a formidable team to victory in the World Cup. Additionally, he guided his team to success in the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni's journey to greatness began with a historic win in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Having played 90 Test matches for India, Dhoni showcased his talent with a highest score of 224. However, it was in the limited-overs format where he truly shined. With an impressive average of 50.58 in ODIs and 40.25 in the IPL, Dhoni solidified his status as one of the most iconic batsmen in limited-overs cricket, amassing 10,773 runs in ODIs.
Dhoni's legacy extends beyond his individual achievements, as he is renowned for nurturing young talent. Under his guidance, players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan flourished into the stars they are today. Dhoni's illustrious career came to an end in the 2019 World Cup, where he was unfortunately run out by Martin Guptill in his final game, denying him a fitting farewell match.
9. AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and skilled batters in the game of cricket. Throughout his career, he consistently came to the rescue of the RCB team during times of despair. Many believe that he deserved to continue playing for South Africa for a few more years.
Having played 114 Test matches for South Africa, de Villiers amassed an impressive 8,765 runs at an average of 50.66, showcasing his prowess in the middle order. In addition to his batting abilities, he also excelled as a wicketkeeper, allowing his captain the flexibility to include an extra bowler when necessary.
De Villiers' impact extended to the ODI format, where he participated in 228 matches. His memorable performance in the thrilling 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand solidified his status as a fan favorite, despite facing challenges along the way. His final ODI appearance took place at SuperSport Park in 2018 against India, marking the end of an illustrious career that unfortunately did not include a farewell match.
10. Shikhar Dhawan
Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. The stylish left-handed batsman shared the news with his fans and the cricket community through a post on his official social media account. Dhawan's last appearance was in the IPL 2024 for Punjab Kings in April, but unfortunately, he had to bow out due to an injury after playing a few matches.
Dhawan burst onto the scene in 2013 with a stunning century on his Test debut, scoring 187 runs. Throughout his career, he showed flashes of brilliance in the limited overs format, experiencing both highs and lows.
In total, Dhawan played 269 matches for India across all formats, hitting 24 centuries. In ODIs, he featured in 167 matches, amassing 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.11.