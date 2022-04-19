As Yuzvendra Chahal bags the hattrick, here are the other leg spinners who have achieved this feat before him

List of Leg Spinners who have taken a 'hattrick in the IPL before Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian Premier League.
It is often said that a spinner has to have a heavy heart and should not be discouraged if they get smacked for the sixes or fours and they should always focus to give air to the ball and bowl as slowly as possible. Today, every IPL team has a wrist spinner and during this year's IPL too, we have leg spinners live Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, etc.
During yesterday's game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his first hattrick but he is not the first leg spinner to do so. Here's the list of the leg spinners who have taken 'hattricks in the IPL before Yzvendra Chahal.
1. Amit Mishra getting a hattrick
Amit Mishra is the only bowler in the history of the IPL who has got 3 hattricks to his name. His first hattrick came in the year 2008 when he used to play for Delhi Capitals. He achieved this feat against Deccan Chargers and got the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs, Pragyan Ojha, and ROP Singh.
The other 2 hattricks that Amit Mishra got were in the years 2011 and 2013. They were for Deccan Chargers in 2011 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 against Kings XI Punjab and Pune Warriors respectively.
2. Pravin Tambe bowling for Rajasthan Royals
Pravin Tambe is the older player to make an IPL debut. He made his IPL debut at the age of 41. However, he also holds one unique record in the IPL as he is the only bowler to complete a hattrick in 2 deliveries.
in the T20 league in IPL 2014 for Rajasthan Royals. In the league match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Tambe came onto the bowled the 16th over of the innings.
He bowled a googly which Manish Pandey missed and got stumped, but at the same time, it was a wide ball as well. Tambe, with his first legal delivery of the over, got Yusuf Pathan out and then removed Ryan ten Doeschate on the next ball.
3. Samuel Badree along with his RCB teammates
Samuel Badree, who was part of the RCB's squad under the leadership of Virat Kohli in 2017 achieved this feat against Mumbai Indians.
The MI was chasing a below-par target of 143 runs and Virat Kohli gave the ball to Badree in the 3d over hoping to get some wickets Samuel Badree not only got 1 wicket but bagged a hattrick instead and completely dismantled the batting lineup of Mumbai Indians.
He got the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, and Mitchell McClenaghan.
4. Shreyas Gopal celebrating his hattrick
Shreyas Gopal, who was the part of Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2019 bagged the hattrick against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But, what was more special bout this hattrick was that the match was reduced to 5 over per side after the match was hit by the heavy rain and he achieved this feat in a 5 over a side match.
The batsman which he got out were also not tailenders, he got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis duringhis process to complete a hattrick.