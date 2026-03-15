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Kuldeep Yadav ties the knot with Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie: Check first pics of wedding ceremony

Team India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with Vanshika Chadha in a star-studded wedding held in the hill town of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 15, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

1.Wedding Ceremony in Mussoorie

Wedding Ceremony in Mussoorie
1

The Indian spinner, after clinching the T20 World title, began a new chapter of his life after he tied the knot with his longtime partner, Vanshika Chadha, in a grand ceremony in Mussoorie.

 

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2.Star-Studded Wedding ceremony

Star-Studded Wedding ceremony
2

The wedding ceremony took place at The Savoy Hotel in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, which was attended by several members of the Indian cricket fraternity and his close friends and family.

 

3.Guests at Kuldeep's Wedding

Guests at Kuldeep's Wedding
3

Some media reports claim that stars like Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaid, Piyush Chawla, Suryakumar Yadav, among others, were present at the wedding festivities.

 

4.Who is Vanshika Chadha

Who is Vanshika Chadha
4

On the work front, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a reputed financial institution in India. She reportedly works in an administrative or managerial position.

 

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5.Wedding Reception in Lucknow

Wedding Reception in Lucknow
5

After the star-studded wedding, the newlywed couple will host a grand reception in Lucknow on March 17.

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