Kuldeep Yadav ties the knot with Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie: Check first pics of wedding ceremony

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CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 15, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
1.Wedding Ceremony in Mussoorie
The Indian spinner, after clinching the T20 World title, began a new chapter of his life after he tied the knot with his longtime partner, Vanshika Chadha, in a grand ceremony in Mussoorie.
2.Star-Studded Wedding ceremony
The wedding ceremony took place at The Savoy Hotel in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, which was attended by several members of the Indian cricket fraternity and his close friends and family.
3.Guests at Kuldeep's Wedding
Some media reports claim that stars like Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaid, Piyush Chawla, Suryakumar Yadav, among others, were present at the wedding festivities.
4.Who is Vanshika Chadha
On the work front, Vanshika works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a reputed financial institution in India. She reportedly works in an administrative or managerial position.
5.Wedding Reception in Lucknow
After the star-studded wedding, the newlywed couple will host a grand reception in Lucknow on March 17.