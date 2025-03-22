CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 22, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
1.KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to lock horns on Saturday in the inaugural game of IPL 2025.
2.KKR vs RCB - Total matches played
Over the year, the two teams have faced each other on 34 occasions
3.KKR vs RCB - Most wins
Out of the 34 encounters, KKR have an upper hand over RCB as they clinched 20 games in total so far including their last outing in April 2024.
4.KKR vs RCB - Record at Eden Gardens
Even in Eden Gardens, the records are in KKR's favour as they won 8 out of 12 matches against RCB in their home ground.
5.KKR vs RCB - Most runs by player
RCB's star player Virat Kohli has the most runs in KKR vs RCB matches since 2008. In 31, innings, he scored 962 runs with an average of 38.48
6.KKR vs RCB - Most wickets
KKR's Sunil Narine has the most number of wickets in his name in this rivalry.
7.KKR's record at Eden Gardens
At Eden Gardens, KKR has played 88 matches in total and won 52 of them.
