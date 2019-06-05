Search icon
King Kohli: ICC gives perfect reply as Michael Vaughan questions its 'impartiality' over Virat Kohli tweet

ICC had shared an illustration featuring Virat Kohli just before India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa.

  Jun 05, 2019

International Cricket Council (ICC) created a lot of buzz after it tweeted an illustration featuring Virat Kohli just before India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa. The  illustration featured Virat Kohli, popularly known as 'King Kohli', dressed as king. It was shared by ICC on their Twitter handle on Wednesday. The sketch had the India skipper sitting on a throne with a crown on his head and a bat in his hand. 

While many fans were impressed by ICC's gesture, some were left fuming. They questioned why ICC, the world governing body of cricket, was paying so much attention to one team and one player. 

Former England captain Michael Vaugan was one of such fans who questioned ICC's  'impartiality'. However, ICC answered him and others who had criticised with a reply. ICC's official handle replied to Vaughan's tweet with three snapshots. These snapshots show Virat Kohli at top of ODI players' rankings and Test players' ranking as well as a picture celebrating his hat-trick of wins at the ICC awards. 

ICC posted the cheeky tweet before India vs South Africa match. The illustration shared showed Virat Kohli sitting on a throne with a crown on his head and bat in his hand. A board behind him shows India's previous two World Cup triumphs in 1983 and 2011. Although some fans lauded ICC's gesture, others were left fuming. 

Michael Vaughan took a shot at ICC for this tweet. He sarcastically tweeted 'Nothing like impartiality' quoting the ICC's post.

He was not the only one with such comments.

He was not the only one with such comments. 

ICC replied to Vaughan and others with a simple tweet. They shared three snapshots with an emoji. The snapshots show Virat Kohli at top of ODI players' rankings and Test players' ranking as well as a picture celebrating his hat-trick of wins at the ICC awards. 

