King Kohli: ICC gives perfect reply as Michael Vaughan questions its 'impartiality' over Virat Kohli tweet

International Cricket Council (ICC) created a lot of buzz after it tweeted an illustration featuring Virat Kohli just before India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa. The illustration featured Virat Kohli, popularly known as 'King Kohli', dressed as king. It was shared by ICC on their Twitter handle on Wednesday. The sketch had the India skipper sitting on a throne with a crown on his head and a bat in his hand.

While many fans were impressed by ICC's gesture, some were left fuming. They questioned why ICC, the world governing body of cricket, was paying so much attention to one team and one player.

Former England captain Michael Vaugan was one of such fans who questioned ICC's 'impartiality'. However, ICC answered him and others who had criticised with a reply. ICC's official handle replied to Vaughan's tweet with three snapshots. These snapshots show Virat Kohli at top of ODI players' rankings and Test players' ranking as well as a picture celebrating his hat-trick of wins at the ICC awards.