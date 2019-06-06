'Khel bhi jeeto, dil bhi': PM Narendra Modi's wish for Team India reminds of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 'message on a bat'

Prime Minister had an important message for Team India as they started their campaign in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished luck to the Indian cricket team for their first World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday. The Prime Minister not only wished the Men in Blue, but also gave them an important message.
"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. khel bhii jiito aur dil bhii ! #INDvSA," Modi wrote on Twitter. Modi's message in Hindi roughly translates to - win the game and hearts too.
PM Modi's message is similar to what then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said to the Indian team when they were going to tour Pakistan back in 2003.
1. PM Modi wishes Team Indian for World Cup 2019
India are playing their first match against South Africa. India played two warm-up matches prior to commencement of the marquee event. In the first practice game, Virat Kohli-led side lost to New Zealand by six wickets. However, India bounced back in the second warm-up match and defeated Bangladesh by 95 runs.
PM Modi expressed his best wishes on Twitter for the Indian cricket team.
As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.
खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! #INDvSA
2. When Vajpayee had 'message on a bat' for Indian team
PM Modi's message was similar to what former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said to Sourav Ganguly and his Indian cricket team when came to meet him before embarking on a historic tour of Pakistan in 2004. Vajpayee, famous for his political acumen and brilliant oratory skills, was also an ardent sports lover. He was also a big advocate of peace with Pakistan during his prime ministership.
He gave a special cricket bat to Sourav Ganguly with a beautiful quote "Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye - shubhkamnaye" (Win not only the game but hearts also - best wishes). (Image: AFP)
3. Rajnath Singh, Tejasvi Surya also extend best wishes
Apart from PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and others also wished Team India good luck for their first match. (Image: Reuters)
India’s foray in the 2019 Cricket World Cup begins today with our boys playing against the South African team.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019
I extend my best wishes to Captain @imVkohli and the entire Indian Cricket Team.
Wishing Captain @imVkohli and entire #TeamIndia the very best as they embark on their World Cup journey from today!— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 5, 2019
I wish you carry the #WorldCup back home and make 2019 more historic :) #INDvSA
From all of us at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, we wish #TeamIndia great success in their upcoming #CWC19 matches! Go win India's Third World Cup!#SportsBuildsBridges #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/gZqjzVmlsP— Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 5, 2019
4. India beat South Africa by 6 wickets
India defeated South Africa by six wickets in their first match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Southampton on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma scored unbeaten 122 to guide India to the target of 228 at the Rose Bowl. Earlier, the Men in Blue restricted South Africa to 227 for 9 in their 50 overs after being invited to bowl first. (Image: Reuters)