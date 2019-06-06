'Khel bhi jeeto, dil bhi': PM Narendra Modi's wish for Team India reminds of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 'message on a bat'

Prime Minister had an important message for Team India as they started their campaign in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished luck to the Indian cricket team for their first World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday. The Prime Minister not only wished the Men in Blue, but also gave them an important message.

"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. khel bhii jiito aur dil bhii ! #INDvSA," Modi wrote on Twitter. Modi's message in Hindi roughly translates to - win the game and hearts too.

PM Modi's message is similar to what then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said to the Indian team when they were going to tour Pakistan back in 2003.