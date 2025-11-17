Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 17, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
1.Josh Tongue (England)
England pacer is currently fifth in the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the current WTC cycle. He has 19 wickets to his name in three matches and six innings with an average of 29.05.
2.Simon Harmer (South Africa)
The South African has taken 21 wickets so far in three matches with a stunning average of 15.61. He is fourth on the list.
3.Shamar Joseph (West Indies)
The West Indies pacer is third on the list with 22 wickets in three games. Currently, he has an impressive average of 14.95.
4.Jasprit Bumrah (India)
India's star speedster is second on the list with 27 wickets in six matches and 11 innings. It includes three fifers, and he scalped these wickets at an average of 20.62.
5.Mohammed Siraj (India)
With 37 wickets to his kitty, Siraj tops the list of most wickets in the ongoing WTC cycle. These figures include two fifers and two 4-fers. In 8 matches and 15 innings, Siraj has an average of 25.