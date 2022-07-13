From Jasprit Bumrah's 6 wicket haul to Rohit Sharma's 50 - Match winners for India against England

So let's have a look at these match winners for India, who shortened a 50-over game.
From the toss to the conditions, to each and every player's contribution - everything in the 1st ODI against England went in favour of Team India.
From ball one, the Men in Blue made sure to not allow the English side to settle down and took charge to get the side all out for just merely 110 runs in 25.2 overs.
In reply, India, without losing a wicket chased down the target and scored 114 in 18.4 overs. The match surely ended way too early than needed, but a lot of effort went in to see India win the 1st game with ease.
So let's have a look at these match winners for India, who shortened a 50-over game.
1. Jasprit Bumrah
Just like former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer said, "Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable", the pacer was on fire in the 1st ODI. The bowler took six wickets in 7.2 overs - of which three were maiden overs - and gave away just 19 runs.
"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022
"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
2. Mohammed Shami
The second bowler who played in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah was Mohammed Shami The fast bowler took three wickets in his 7 overs and gave away 31 runs.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
3. Rishabh Pant
Helping the two bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - was wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He was part of the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. Rohit Sharma
Back to his usual form, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen smashing the ball across the park and reaching 76 runs not out in 58 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 5 sixes.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
5. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan played the perfect second fiddle to Rohit Sharma as he scored 31 runs in 54 balls. He too smashed 4 fours and made sure to keep rotating the strike to let the captain play. He helped India win without losing a wicket.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)