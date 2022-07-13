From Jasprit Bumrah's 6 wicket haul to Rohit Sharma's 50 - Match winners for India against England

So let's have a look at these match winners for India, who shortened a 50-over game.

From the toss to the conditions, to each and every player's contribution - everything in the 1st ODI against England went in favour of Team India.

From ball one, the Men in Blue made sure to not allow the English side to settle down and took charge to get the side all out for just merely 110 runs in 25.2 overs.

In reply, India, without losing a wicket chased down the target and scored 114 in 18.4 overs. The match surely ended way too early than needed, but a lot of effort went in to see India win the 1st game with ease.

