IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah to James Anderson - bowlers to watch out for in 5th Test game

The stage is set and the final and 5th Test between India and England will be played on July 1. The fifth Test, which was earlier to be held in Manchester was postponed after a covid scare in the Indian camp.
Now, the game will be played in Edgbaston in Birmingham in full crowd capacity, but India still faced the wrath of the virus seeing skipper Rohit Sharma out of the game.
As fans are eager to watch the game unfold, a look at the bowlers who could be game-changers.
1. James Anderson
James Anderson, who is 39 years old is still as leathel as he used to be before. Added to the squad for the Test game against India and was also part of the series against New Zealand, he surely proved to be a vital cog. He has a particularly good record against India with over 100 wickets against the side.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. Stuart Broad
James Anderson's fellow seamer Stuart Broad has also been a powerhouse for England. The two bowlers have in tandem been terrific against all teams and especially against India.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Jasprit Bumrah
Made the captain for the Test game against England, Jasprit Bumrah will be looking to get India to get the victory for his team. In the IPL 2022, Bumrah did not have the best season as he struggled at the start and ended with 15 wickets. He was later rested from the series against South Africa and will be the most important bowler for India.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
4. Mohammed Shami
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had taken 11 wickets in three matches before the fifth Test was postponed. In the IPL 2022, he did help Gujarat Titans (GT) win the title. The BCCI had decided to rest him for the South Africa series knowing he will be key in England.
(Photo: Mohammed Shami Twitter)
5. Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin will be a spinner to watch out for in the Test match. he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format for India. He did not play again game in the first four games, but fans will need to wait for the toss to see if he gets a chance to play in the final game.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)