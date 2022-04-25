IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians lose 8 consecutive matches, here are other teams to achieve this unwanted feat

Let's have a look at teams with the maximum losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
When one talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the main topic of discussion will surely be how champion teams are at the bottom of the points table and star players are underperforming.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were the ones to suprise all with their performance, which has been below par. In fact, the side has come closer to elimination after losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and they continue to stay at the bottom of the points table.
However, Mumbai Indians are not the only team to lose eight consecutive games in an IPL season. Let's have a look at teams with the maximum losing streak in the Indian Premier League.
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - IPL 2009
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), may have been IPL champions twice, but in 2009, they had experienced a 9-match losing streak.
The Kolkata side had failed to win any of their opening 10 games (1 being abandoned), hower KKR made a comeback to end the season with 2 wins in the last 2 games.
2. Pune Warriors India (PWI) - IPL 2012
Pune Warriors India (PWI) also suffered nine straight losses in the 2012 season. In fact, their bad fortunes did not change and continued in 2013 as they went on an 11-match losing spree.
The side lost their opening two games in the 2013 season and thereby continued their losing spree from 2012.
3. Delhi Daredevils (DD) - IPL 2014
Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2014 began the campaign with nine successive losses. They seeped into the next season before the team registered a win against Kings XI Punjab in its third game in 2015.
4. Mumbai Indians (MI) - IPL 2022
Mumbai Indians (MI) were blown away by KL Rahul as they slumped to their eighth straight defeat in the IPL 2022. The cash-rich tournament's most successful side is yet to win a match in the 2022 edition of the tournament.