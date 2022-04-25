IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians lose 8 consecutive matches, here are other teams to achieve this unwanted feat

Let's have a look at teams with the maximum losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When one talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the main topic of discussion will surely be how champion teams are at the bottom of the points table and star players are underperforming.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were the ones to suprise all with their performance, which has been below par. In fact, the side has come closer to elimination after losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and they continue to stay at the bottom of the points table.

However, Mumbai Indians are not the only team to lose eight consecutive games in an IPL season. Let's have a look at teams with the maximum losing streak in the Indian Premier League.