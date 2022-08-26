Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films

Irfan Pathan will soon be making his big screen debut with Cobra. Here are some other cricketers who have also tried their hand at acting.
Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan will soon make his big screen debut with his first major project 'Cobra' trailer being released on Thursday. The film which is set to hit theatres on August 31 will mark the cinematic debut of Pathan, and he will be seen sharing the screen with renowned South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram and KGF fame Shrinidhi Shetty.
However, Irfan isn't the first cricketer to try his hand at acting, as before him, making Indian and International cricketers too have featured in movies. Here are five cricketers who have featured in films.
1. Irfan Pathan
Irfan will be seen in the role of an antagonist named Aslan Yilmaz, who is an Interpol agent in Turkey. Judging by the trailer, Pathan's film 'Cobra' will be an action-packed flick.
2. Sunil Gavaskar
Known for his elegant batting on the field, Sunil Gavaskar has also starred in a couple of movies. The 'Little Master' as he is fondly called, had featured in a Marathi movie named Savli Premachi. Later, he also did a cameo appearance in Naseeruddin Shah's film Malammal in the year 1988.
3. Kapil Dev
The name Kapil Dev instantly brings back memories of the 1983 World Cup, however, he has also starred in quite a few films, including Iqbal, Mujhse Shaadi Karogii and Stumped. Later, the biopic '83' was made on Kapil's life, featuring Ranveer Singh.
4. Ajay Jadeja
Before the match-fixing scandal drew curtains over his career, Ajay Jadeja was a prominent feature in the Indian cricket team back in the 90s. After cricket, Jadeja tried his hand at acting, in 2003 but his film named 'Khel' tanked in such a manner, that he came back to being a commentator.
5. Brett Lee
Bret Lee, the renowned Australian speedster tasted massive success on the cricket field. His foray into the movies wasn't so memorable, however, as his film 'UnIndian' performed averagely. As per reports, it wasn't Lee's first film, however, as he had already made his debut with a film named 'Babe'.