Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films

Irfan Pathan will soon be making his big screen debut with Cobra. Here are some other cricketers who have also tried their hand at acting.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 26, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan will soon make his big screen debut with his first major project 'Cobra' trailer being released on Thursday. The film which is set to hit theatres on August 31 will mark the cinematic debut of Pathan, and he will be seen sharing the screen with renowned South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram and KGF fame Shrinidhi Shetty. 

However, Irfan isn't the first cricketer to try his hand at acting, as before him, making Indian and International cricketers too have featured in movies. Here are five cricketers who have featured in films. 

1. Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan
1/5

Irfan will be seen in the role of an antagonist named Aslan Yilmaz, who is an Interpol agent in Turkey. Judging by the trailer, Pathan's film 'Cobra' will be an action-packed flick. 

2. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
2/5

Known for his elegant batting on the field, Sunil Gavaskar has also starred in a couple of movies. The 'Little Master' as he is fondly called, had featured in a Marathi movie named Savli Premachi. Later, he also did a cameo appearance in Naseeruddin Shah's film Malammal in the year 1988. 

3. Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev
3/5

The name Kapil Dev instantly brings back memories of the 1983 World Cup, however, he has also starred in quite a few films, including Iqbal, Mujhse Shaadi Karogii and Stumped. Later, the biopic '83' was made on Kapil's life, featuring Ranveer Singh. 

4. Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja
4/5

Before the match-fixing scandal drew curtains over his career, Ajay Jadeja was a prominent feature in the Indian cricket team back in the 90s. After cricket, Jadeja tried his hand at acting, in 2003 but his film named 'Khel' tanked in such a manner, that he came back to being a commentator. 

5. Brett Lee

Brett Lee
5/5

Bret Lee, the renowned Australian speedster tasted massive success on the cricket field. His foray into the movies wasn't so memorable, however, as his film 'UnIndian' performed averagely. As per reports, it wasn't Lee's first film, however, as he had already made his debut with a film named 'Babe'. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.