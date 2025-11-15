FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained players of Chennai Super Kings

Check out the full list of retained players, a decision made by CSK's team management ahead of IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 15, 2025, 06:03 PM IST

1.Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad
1

Ruturaj Gaikwad

2.Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre
2

Ayush Mhatre

3.Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis
3

Dewald Brevis

4.MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
4

MS Dhoni

5.Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel
5

Urvil Patel

6.Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube
6

Shivam Dube

7.Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton
7

Jamie Overton

8.Ramakrishna Shekhar Ghosh

Ramakrishna Shekhar Ghosh
8

Ramakrishna Shekhar Ghosh

9.Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad
9

Noor Ahmad

10.Khalil Ahmed

Khalil Ahmed
10

Khalil Ahmed

11.Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj
11

Anshul Kamboj

 

12.Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis
12

Nathan Ellis

13.Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal
13

Shreyas Gopal

 

14.Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary
14

Mukesh Choudhary

15.Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh
15

Gurjapneet Singh

