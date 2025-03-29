7 . Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul (Punjab Kings)

The Punjab Kings, part of the IPL, is co-owned by a diverse group of individuals. Mohit Burman primarily operates in the pharmaceutical sector, while Ness Wadia focuses on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). And let's not forget the timeless Bollywood star Preity Zinta, who also dabbles in film production. Together, their combined net worth is estimated to be between Rs 6,000 and 10,000 crore. As for the Punjab Kings, their net worth stands at Rs 664 crore.