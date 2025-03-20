8 . Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

The cricketing community was ecstatic when the Kolkata Knight Riders took a risk and paid an impressive Rs 23.75 crore to sign the talented Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer's outstanding performances have been nothing short of crucial for the Kolkata franchise, firmly establishing him as a key player for the team over the years.