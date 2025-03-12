2 . Mandira Bedi

2

Mandira Bedi is a multifaceted personality, known for her roles as a host, anchor, Bollywood actress, fashion designer, model, and television presenter. She is widely recognized as a symbol of cricket, showcasing her passion for the sport through her various endeavors. Mandira has had the honor of hosting prestigious events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007, as well as the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006. Although her stint as an anchor for the IPL was limited to just one season in 2009, she left a lasting impression on Indian cricket fans with her elegant and charismatic presenting style. In a short period of time, Mandira managed to captivate audiences and earn their admiration with her unique charm and grace.