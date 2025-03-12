CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Mar 12, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
1.Archana Vijaya
Archana Vijaya is a well-known figure among cricket enthusiasts in India, having made a lasting impression since her debut in the IPL in 2011. She is renowned for her contributions to cricket shows, most notably IPL Extraaa Innings, and has accompanied teams on their journeys throughout the nation. Her engaging smile has endeared her to the Indian viewers, making her a beloved presence in the world of cricket broadcasting.
2.Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi is a multifaceted personality, known for her roles as a host, anchor, Bollywood actress, fashion designer, model, and television presenter. She is widely recognized as a symbol of cricket, showcasing her passion for the sport through her various endeavors. Mandira has had the honor of hosting prestigious events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007, as well as the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006. Although her stint as an anchor for the IPL was limited to just one season in 2009, she left a lasting impression on Indian cricket fans with her elegant and charismatic presenting style. In a short period of time, Mandira managed to captivate audiences and earn their admiration with her unique charm and grace.
3.Shibani Dandekar
The Pune-born actress has mesmerized fans with her striking beauty and deep understanding of the sport, having graced the screens in five seasons of the IPL from 2011 to 2015. Dandekar was widely revered and adored across the cricket-obsessed subcontinent. Her presence among the Bollywood elite in the IPL exuded a special allure, as it was clear that cricket ran through her veins when she engaged with the players.
4.Mayanti Langer
Mayanti Langer is a popular sports presenter married to Indian cricketer Stuart Binny. She has hosted major events like the FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and Cricket World Cup. Known for her work in cricket and football, she is currently with Star Sports and will be hosting the upcoming Indian Premier League.
5.Lekha Washington
Lekha Washington was the first anchor of the Indian Premier League and prior to that, the South Indian actress was a VJ on SS Music. Lekha also hosted the widely-acclaimed show PCO and has also presented the Canadian T20 on international television. She is an ardent supporter of two-time champions Chennai Super Kings, and her enthusiasm for the team is unparalleled.
6.Isa Guha
Isa Guha is a renowned sports television commentator, radio cricket broadcaster, and former England cricketer. She gained recognition as a co-presenter for ITV4's coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting in April 2012. Guha co-hosted the show IPL Extraa Innings alongside Navjot Sidhu, showcasing her expertise and passion for the sport. Additionally, she has contributed to various IPL content, including match previews.
7.Shonali Nagrani
Shonali Nagrani, an acclaimed entertainment television presenter, has captivated cricket fans with her poise and expertise during her four consecutive years as part of the IPL. In 2003, she was the first runner-up in Miss India International, and has since gone on to host the Champions Trophy in 2006 and serve as an analyst on various cricket shows.
8.Sanjana Ganesan
Sanjana Ganesan, a sports anchor, is married to Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Their love story began during the 2013-2014 IPL season through interactions during pre-match and post-match presentations. Sanjana has hosted major cricket tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup since 2016.
9.Rochelle Rao
Indian model and anchor Rochelle Rao had a successful career in various areas. She has featured in the Kingfisher Calendar, appeared in TV shows, and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 9 in 2016. She was crowned Miss India International in 2012. Rochelle also had a brief but captivating stint with the Indian Premier League in 2015-16 where she brought charm and knowledge to the table.
10.Pallavi Sharda
Australian-born actress and IPL host Pallavi Sharda has captivated the interest of Indian cricket fans with her charming and charismatic knowledge of the game. The alluring actress has had a cameo in the movie My Name is Khan and was part of the movie Love Breakups Zindagi, further endearing her to fans of both cricket and cinema.
11.Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak was a popular anchor for the 2013 Indian Premier League, alongside Shibani Dandekar and Rochelle Rao. She had previously gained recognition in the 2006 Kingfisher Calendar.
12.Nashpreet
Nashpreet Kaur, a model turned presenter, gained popularity after appearing in the 2020 IPL. Despite her background in biomedicine, she transitioned to modeling and later made her acting debut in 2013. However, it was her anchoring skills and stunning photoshoots that brought her into the spotlight.
