IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants put on an impressive display with the bat, securing a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls at a remarkable strike-rate of 338.46. Prerak Mankad also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 45 balls, while Marcus Stoinis contributed 40 runs off 25 balls.
1. Superb knock from Pooran
Nicholas Pooran accomplished what appeared to be a challenging feat, leading the Lucknow Super Giants to a seven-wicket triumph over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and putting them back in contention for the playoffs.
2. Points Table
LSG currently has 13 points from 12 games, placing them in fourth position behind Gujarat Titans (16 points), CSK (15 points), and Mumbai Indians (14 points). However, in order to secure a spot in the last four stage, they must win their next two games.
3. Disappointing season for SRH
Regarding SRH, it appears that yet another tournament of underwhelming performances is drawing to a close. Their lackluster showing has fallen short of expectations.
4. Poor captaincy
Aiden Markram's decision to grant an additional over to the part-time left-arm spinner, Abhishek Sharma, ultimately proved to be a costly mistake. Sharma was mercilessly pummeled for five sixes during the 16th over.
5. Krunal's performance
Previously, Krunal delivered two identical, classical left-arm orthodox deliveries that possessed both drift and ample turn, successfully deceiving Sunrisers' captain Aiden Markram (28 runs off 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0).
6. Best batter for SRH
Heinrich Klaasen, who scored an impressive 47 runs off 29 balls, was undoubtedly the best batter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He displayed his natural attacking style, hitting three fours and an equal number of sixes, which helped his team achieve a respectable total.