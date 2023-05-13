IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants put on an impressive display with the bat, securing a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls at a remarkable strike-rate of 338.46. Prerak Mankad also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 45 balls, while Marcus Stoinis contributed 40 runs off 25 balls.