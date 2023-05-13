Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3042121
HomePhotos

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls at a remarkable strike-rate of 338.46.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 13, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants put on an impressive display with the bat, securing a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls at a remarkable strike-rate of 338.46. Prerak Mankad also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 45 balls, while Marcus Stoinis contributed 40 runs off 25 balls.

1. Superb knock from Pooran

Superb knock from Pooran
1/6

Nicholas Pooran accomplished what appeared to be a challenging feat, leading the Lucknow Super Giants to a seven-wicket triumph over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and putting them back in contention for the playoffs.

2. Points Table

Points Table
2/6

LSG currently has 13 points from 12 games, placing them in fourth position behind Gujarat Titans (16 points), CSK (15 points), and Mumbai Indians (14 points). However, in order to secure a spot in the last four stage, they must win their next two games.

 

3. Disappointing season for SRH

Disappointing season for SRH
3/6

Regarding SRH, it appears that yet another tournament of underwhelming performances is drawing to a close. Their lackluster showing has fallen short of expectations.

 

4. Poor captaincy

Poor captaincy
4/6

Aiden Markram's decision to grant an additional over to the part-time left-arm spinner, Abhishek Sharma, ultimately proved to be a costly mistake. Sharma was mercilessly pummeled for five sixes during the 16th over.

 

5. Krunal's performance

Krunal's performance
5/6

Previously, Krunal delivered two identical, classical left-arm orthodox deliveries that possessed both drift and ample turn, successfully deceiving Sunrisers' captain Aiden Markram (28 runs off 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0). 

 

6. Best batter for SRH

Best batter for SRH
6/6

Heinrich Klaasen, who scored an impressive 47 runs off 29 balls, was undoubtedly the best batter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He displayed his natural attacking style, hitting three fours and an equal number of sixes, which helped his team achieve a respectable total.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Scotland match in Barbados called off due to heavy rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews