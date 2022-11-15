IPL 2023 auction: Ben Stokes to Mayank Agarwal, Cameron Green - Players who could fetch big bucks

From Ben Stokes to Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal, here are players who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2023 auction.

IPL 2023 retention list was finalised on Tuesday, with all 10 teams picking up which players to retain and which players to release. While there were some shocking releases like Kane Williamson was let go of, by Sunrisers Hyderabad, there were some others which were pretty obvious, as many franchises got rid of the deadwood.

Now that IPL 2023 auction is less than a month away, teams will now be making strategies and finalising their top picks, which they will chase in the auction. SRH have the most money with Rs 42.25 crore in their purse, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have just Rs 7.05 crore.

While there were plenty of big names who were released by their respective franchises, here's a list of players who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2023 auction.