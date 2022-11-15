IPL 2023 auction: Ben Stokes to Mayank Agarwal, Cameron Green - Players who could fetch big bucks

From Ben Stokes to Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal, here are players who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2023 auction.
IPL 2023 retention list was finalised on Tuesday, with all 10 teams picking up which players to retain and which players to release. While there were some shocking releases like Kane Williamson was let go of, by Sunrisers Hyderabad, there were some others which were pretty obvious, as many franchises got rid of the deadwood.
Now that IPL 2023 auction is less than a month away, teams will now be making strategies and finalising their top picks, which they will chase in the auction. SRH have the most money with Rs 42.25 crore in their purse, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have just Rs 7.05 crore.
While there were plenty of big names who were released by their respective franchises, here's a list of players who could fetch big bucks at the IPL 2023 auction.
1. Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes already knows what it's like to be the most expensive recruit in IPL, having earned himself a bid worth Rs 14.5 crore from Rising Pune Supergiants whom he helped reach the final of IPL in 2017. After shining for England in their T20 World Cup triumph, Stokes will once again be on the shortlist of many teams due to his match-winning abilities.
2. Mayank Agarwal
After being released by Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal is likely to fetch big bucks at IPL 2023 auction, with him being the most high-profile Indian player up for grabs. Surprisingly, this comes only a year after he was retained by the franchise, and made their captain. He didn't have a good IPL last year with the bat, and failed to lead the side into the playoffs, thus there will be a few sides will to splash the cash on Mayank.
3. Cameron Green
Australian player, check, all-rounder check, played at the World Cup check, Cameron Green ticks all the right boxes and is surely going to spark a bidding war at the IPL 2023 auction. He played some good knocks against India when Australia came to tour the subcontinent before the Word Cup, and his all-round skills would be a big plus for any potential bidders.
4. Sam Curran
Having lit up the T20 World Cup 2022 with his bowling spells, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Sam Curran is also going to be another player for whom the franchises are likely to spend big bucks. While he doesn't have sheer pace, Curran showed that he can be dangerous simply by bowling the right line and lenghs, and thus many teams could take a punt on him.
5. Kane Williamson
Few could have predicted that Sunrisers Hyderabad will part ways with their skipper Kane Williamson, but the New Zealand captain has indeed struggled of late in white-ball cricket. His scoring rate has been a thing of worry and add to that the performance of SRH as a whole may have led the franchise to shake things up a bit. Nonetheless, Williamson remains a decent enough cricketer still to command some big bucks at IPL 2023 auction.
6. Nicholas Pooran
Another major named with which SRH cut ties ahead of IPL 2023 auction, Nicholas Pooran has the ability to be a match-winner on certain days, but he struggles massively on some other days. Question marks remain on the West Indies captain's ability and after the Caribbean side's qualifying round exit at the T20 World Cup, Pooran didn't show SRH enough to retain him, but nonetheless he could be on the radar of some IPL teams, for his knack of lighting up the league on certain days.