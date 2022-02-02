IPL 2022: Top 5 uncapped Indian players who could fetch big money

5/5

Last but not the least, a couple of days ago, Rajvardhan Hangargekar received a shoutout from Ravichandran Ashwin himself, who said the youngster could fetch big money at the upcoming IPL mega auction. That is big praise for his surreal performances at the World Cup, coming from a player who has seen it all. Hangargekar is a top-quality pacer with a knack for hitting big shots down the order and would be a tempting prospect for IPL franchises.