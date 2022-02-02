IPL 2022: Top 5 uncapped Indian players who could fetch big money

With the IPL 2022 mega auction drawing closer, we take a look at five uncapped players who could fetch big money in the auction.
Franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) simply love a hidden gem. IPL has provided many youngsters with a platform to introduce themselves to the world. In the past year alone, players such as Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Venkatesh Iyer have earned call-ups to the national team after impressing in the IPL. On a relatable note, here's a list of top 5 uncapped Indian players who could fetch big money in the IPL 2022 mega auction:
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan recently helped Tamil Nadu retain their Syed Mushtaq Ali title after having played an equally important role last year as well. He was recently named among the two standby players for India's upcoming series versus West Indies. His ability to score big in the death overs makes him an attractive proposition to teams. Previously Punjab Kings acquired Shah Rukh's services for INR 5.25 crore and thus he could fetch big money this time as well.
2. Rahul Tripathi
It's almost criminal to think that Rahul Tripathi has been around since he played for Pune Super Giants, and is yet to make the next big step. The 30-year-old played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' surge to the IPL final last year, scoring 397 runs along the way in 14 matches. His track record, backed by his performances of last season, Tripathi could spark bidding wars in the mega auction 2022.
3. Avesh Khan
IPL mega auction will be held on February 12,13, but by that time, Avesh Khan could have probably collected his first cap for team India in the upcoming ODI series versus West Indies. He picked up 24 wickets in 16 games last year and even benched the likes of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav playing for Delhi Capitals. He's got a bright future and will surely be on the radar of various teams.
4. Dewald Brevis
Renowned as baby 'AB' due to his similarities with AB de Villiers' playing style, Dewald Brevis has been in the news recently after announcing his fondness for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With a century and three-half centuries at the U-19 World Cup so far, Brevis has been making the right moves and it will be interesting to see if RCB actually decide to take a gamble on the South African sensation.
5. Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Last but not the least, a couple of days ago, Rajvardhan Hangargekar received a shoutout from Ravichandran Ashwin himself, who said the youngster could fetch big money at the upcoming IPL mega auction. That is big praise for his surreal performances at the World Cup, coming from a player who has seen it all. Hangargekar is a top-quality pacer with a knack for hitting big shots down the order and would be a tempting prospect for IPL franchises.