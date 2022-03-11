IPL 2022: Top 3 RCB players who can replace Virat Kohli as skipper

Virat Kohli had earlier stepped down as RCB captain, and the franchise will announce their new skipper on March 12 in their RCB unbox event.
While Virat Kohli may not have won Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy so far, he's taken the franchise to much greater heights. After being handed the top job in 2013, Kohli did his best to lead RCB until last season when he announced he'd be stepping down as the skipper.
The Bengaluru based franchise, therefore, spent big on a couple of captaincy candidates in the IPL 2022 mega auction and will be making an official announcement regarding their next skipper and a brand new jersey on March 12 via the RCB unbox event.
Here are the top 3 candidates to take over the reins from Virat Kohli:
1. Faf du Plessis
Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis is the leading candidate for RCB's vacant captaincy post. RCB splashed Rs 7 crore in order to acquire Du Plessis' signature at the 2022 mega auction. A reliable opening batsman having twice won the IPL with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Proteas ace will no doubt make a fine captain.
2. Glenn Maxwell
Former captain of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Glenn Maxwell also captains Big Bash League giants Melbourne Stars. RCB retained Maxwell as of their draft picks which means he will be one of the top names in the leadership group. The only downside for Maxwell is that he will be unavailable for the first few games owing to his wedding with Vini Raman.
3. Dinesh Karthik
The only Indian player on this list, Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) nicely for two seasons and is a seasoned campaigner in the cash-rich league. While still a long shot, he may be able to fill in Virat Kohli's boots, however, the official announcement regarding RCB's captain will be made on March 12.