IPL 2022: These 26 STARS will be missing first week of 15th edition - Here's the list

Check out the team-wise list of players who will miss the start of IPL 2022:

Just a few weeks away, the biggest T20 league in the world - Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - will see the top players around the world, fight for the coveted trophy. With a brand new format and two new teams added this year, the 2022 edition looks all set to be bigger and better. However, the start of the tournament would be seen dominated by domestic players.

It has been learnt that as many as 26 overseas stars across all ten franchises will be missing the opening stages of the tournament. Why will over 26 overseas players be missing the start of IPL 2022? The answer is their scheduled bilateral series clashing with the dates of IPL 2022.

West Indies vs England – The Test series is currently on and the last match will be played on March 28.

Pakistan vs Australia – As the Aussie players are playing their Test series in Pakistan, it will be followed by three ODIs and one T20I. While the Test series will end on March 25, the tour overall will end on April 5.

South Africa vs Bangladesh – The Proteas will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh and the limited-overs game will end on March 23, whereas the Test series will end on 12th April.

