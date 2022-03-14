IPL 2022: These 26 STARS will be missing first week of 15th edition - Here's the list

Check out the team-wise list of players who will miss the start of IPL 2022:
Just a few weeks away, the biggest T20 league in the world - Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - will see the top players around the world, fight for the coveted trophy. With a brand new format and two new teams added this year, the 2022 edition looks all set to be bigger and better. However, the start of the tournament would be seen dominated by domestic players.
It has been learnt that as many as 26 overseas stars across all ten franchises will be missing the opening stages of the tournament. Why will over 26 overseas players be missing the start of IPL 2022? The answer is their scheduled bilateral series clashing with the dates of IPL 2022.
West Indies vs England – The Test series is currently on and the last match will be played on March 28.
Pakistan vs Australia – As the Aussie players are playing their Test series in Pakistan, it will be followed by three ODIs and one T20I. While the Test series will end on March 25, the tour overall will end on April 5.
South Africa vs Bangladesh – The Proteas will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh and the limited-overs game will end on March 23, whereas the Test series will end on 12th April.
1. Dwaine Pretorius - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise will be only missing one overseas player in Dwaine Pretorius for their opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The Proteas all-rounder, who was bought for INR 50 lakhs, was included in the ODI series against Bangladesh and while Cricket South Africa (CSA) are yet to announce the Test squad, it is at least confirmed that Pretorius will miss the opening game. However, if he is selected for the Tests, the 32-year-old will miss five matches.
2. Jofra Archer - Mumbai Indians (MI)
Unlike the other players in this list, Jofra Archer, who was purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the mega auction, will be missing the entire 15th edition.
The pacer is recovering from a long-term injury, but the MI side still went ahead to get him, keeping the future in mind.
3. Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
With Australia in Pakistan for their historic series, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be badly affected as two of their key overseas stars - Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch - will be missing the first few games of IPL.
It was only recently that Finch, who was added to the KKR squad as a replacement, was named in Australia's ODI and T20I squad, and the last match of that series will be played on April 5. With the IPL needing a mandatory three-day quarantine guideline, the Aussie batter will not be available before KKR's fifth match of the season.
Talking about Australia Test skipper, Cummins will join the team after the Test series and is expected to miss only the first match.
4. Rassie van der Dussen - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Just like CSK, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will also be missing a South African star in Rassie van der Dussen. The top-order batter was included in the Proteas squad against Bangladesh.
However, if he gets selected for the Test series as well, then the 33-year-old will miss up to five matches.
5. Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Aiden Markram - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be missing the services of three of their overseas players for the first week of IPL. Australian pacer Sean Abbott will miss at least the first couple of matches, as he was included in the T20I and ODI squad against Pakistan.
South African pacer Marco Jansen and batter Aiden Markram, who will feature in the ODIs against Bangladesh, could also miss between one to five games depending on the squad CSA announces for the Test series.
6. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi - Delhi Capitals (DC)
One team that will be heavily affected will be Delhi Capitals (DC), so much so that they will have only two foreigners available for their first match.
Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi will be competing against each while Mitchell Marsh will only be available from the fourth match as he will play the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan.
DC's retained player Anrich Nortje is yet to recover from his injury and is expected to miss a majority of the league. South African pacer, Lungi Ngidi is also a regular part of the Test side and could miss the first couple of games.
Talking about David Warner, he will also be missing the first couple of games as he has decided to attend the funeral of Shane Warne, which will be held on 30th March.
7. Jason Behrendorff, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be missing the services of three Aussie players in Jason Behrendorff, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood.
Pacer Hazlewood is expected to miss only one game, whereas Behrendorff, is set to miss a minimum of three matches after getting selected in the ODI and T20I squad for the Pakistan tour.
As for Glenn Maxwell, he could miss a couple of games as he will enter the wedlock on March 27.
8. Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will also be missing three players at the start of IPL 2022 namely Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis.
Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is currently with the English Test squad in the West Indies tour and will miss at least one match.
Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis will miss four matches owing to national duties, while South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada will also miss between one to five matches.
9. Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be starting their games having only two overseas stars to field in the playing XI since as many as five players are unlikely to be available at the start.
English pacer Mark Wood and the West Indian duo Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder are currently competing against each other in the ongoing Test series.
Aussie star Marcus Stoinis will be joining the team only after the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan and will miss four matches, while South African player, Quinton de Kock will also miss between one to five matches.
10. David Miller, Alzarri Joseph - Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans (GT) will also miss a couple of overseas players at the start of IPL 2022 with South African batter David Miller being selected for the ODI series against Bangladesh.
Caribbean pacer Alzarri Joseph is currently playing in the Test series against England and could miss some games.