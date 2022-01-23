IPL 2022: RCB, KKR, PBKS relying on mega-auction to find new captains, look at skippers of other skippers

A total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw all 10 teams either retain or draft in their main set of players before the mega-auction. All the eight existing IPL teams picked their top players and the two new teams -Lucknow and Ahmedabad - drafted in three players each.

Now a total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved. With the mega-auction just three week away, it will also see few teams where their captains have either already stepped down from their roles, or have been already released.

Leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) who will be relying on mega-auction to find their new captain, a look at the other skippers in the IPL 2022.