IPL 2022: RCB, KKR, PBKS relying on mega-auction to find new captains, look at skippers of other skippers

A total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw all 10 teams either retain or draft in their main set of players before the mega-auction. All the eight existing IPL teams picked their top players and the two new teams -Lucknow and Ahmedabad - drafted in three players each.
Now a total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved. With the mega-auction just three week away, it will also see few teams where their captains have either already stepped down from their roles, or have been already released.
Leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) who will be relying on mega-auction to find their new captain, a look at the other skippers in the IPL 2022.
1. Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma
One of the most successful IPL captains, Rohit Sharma was retained by his franchise and will even hold his leadership role for the coming season as well. Under the 'Hitman', Mumbai Indians (MI) won five IPL titles in eight years.
His captaincy record is second to none in the IPL and he has even become the skipper of the limited-overs Indian team after Virat Kohli gave up his T20 captaincy and was asked to step down from his ODI leader role.
2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni
Could be his last IPL according to many experts, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the title four times. He was retained for the coming season of the IPL for INR 12 Crores and is expected to lead his team once again.
He had won the title in 2021 after having a bad 2019 season. He had spoken that he looks to play his last match at Chennai's Chepauk.
3. Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rishabh Pant
The young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named as the leader of Delhi Capitals (DC) after Shreyad Iyer was injured and could not play the first half of the IPL 2021.
However, with Delhi wanting to keep Pant as the skipper again, Iyer stated he wanted to be released. Pant took his team to the playoffs and was apt with his resource usage.
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Kane Williamson
After the issues between David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was made the new skipper of the franchise.
He is now going to be SRH captain for the fifteenth season as well. He was retained by the franchise for a whopping INR 14 crore during the recent player retention.
Williamson had taken his national side to ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final and even won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title against India.
5. Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals retained their young leader Sanju Samson for INR 14 crore. He was appointed Rajasthan's captain during IPL 2021 following Steve Smith's failure.
The young lad will be eager to apply his learnings in the coming season and fetch results for his team.
6. Ahmedabad IPL franchise – Hardik Pandya
The CVC Capital, owners of Ahmedabad picked Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) in their team. All-rounder Hardik will also lead the team in this IPL season.
While Hardik played for Mumbai Indians (MI) till last season, Rashid and Gill have represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL.
7. Lucknow IPL franchise – KL Rahul
Lucknow picked KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore) in their team. "We wanted the best and we didn't settle for less," tweeted the Lucknow team along with the pictures of all three players.
Rahul, who is leading India in the ongoing ODI series in South Africa, will also captain the Lucknow side, which was bought for Rs 7,090 crore (USD 940 million approx.) last October by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.