IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario: While GT a win away from booking spot, tough road ahead for CSK, KKR and MI

Let's have a look at IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all 10 teams.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is almost at its business end and franchises are looking to make it to the playoffs.
The new teams - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - have proven to all by taking the top two spots on the IPL 2022 points table.
What has been more shocking is that five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue to be at the bottom of the table.
While currently, no team has still qualified for the IPL Playoff, however, six teams are in running to make it to the top 4. Let's have a look at IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all 10 teams.
1. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have played 10 games, have won eight matches and lost two so far. The Hardik Pandya-led team has reached 16 points but still needs one more win to confirm their qualification for the Playoffs spot.
Their last two matches will be against MI and CSK and the Gujarat side will be hoping to be the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 Playoff with a couple of matches to spare.
(Photo: Gujarat Titans Twitter)
2. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Next on the IPL 2022 points table is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who have also played 10 games of which the side has won seven and lost three.
The KL Rahul-led side currently has 14 points and will face KKR and GT and RR in their next matches. The team will be needing to win at least two of the following matches to finish on 18 points and almost guarantee a spot in IPL Playoff.
(Photo: LSG Twitter)
3. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) has picked up 12 points from 10 matches so far. The Royals have six wins and four losses are almost certain to qualify.
Going the positive Net Run Rate (NRR) RR will be looking to win their next three matches to confirm their place in IPL Playoff.
(Photo: RR Twitter)
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Sitting on the fourth spot currently is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who have played 11 games and won six while they lost five matches. The team has not been able to consistently win matches which have put them in a tight spot.
The side has suffered three continuous losses but will need more wins as they currently have 10 points but with a negative NRR. RCB will need to win their remaining matches and hope for other teams' results to go in their favour.
(Photo: Virat Kohli Twitter)
5. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals (DC) who has one of the strongest team on paper, has somehow failed to do well in IPL 2022 so far. The Capitals have 10 points from 10 matches and have 5 losses and 5 wins to their name.
Though the road to the Playoff has only got tougher, the team will need to win 2 matches from their remaining 5 matches to finish on 14 points. With their NRR still on the positive side, that could help DC's case in the future.
(Photo: David Warner Twitter)
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
After losing their first two games, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a comeback stronger to win 5 matches in a row. With 10 points from 10 games, the side also has five losses and is still very much in contention for a place in the IPL playoff.
The side will be needing to win at least three games to keep their chances alive.
(Photo: Sunrisers Hyderabad Twitter)
7. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Currently sitting on the seventh spot, Punjab Kings (PBKS) has registered 5 wins from 10 matches and has collected 10 points.
With tough matches coming up, PBKS will need to keep an eye on the negative NRR. The team will need to win their remaining matches to have a confirmed shot at the Playoffs.
(Photo: PBKS Twitter)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has not had the best season so far as the team has won just 4 matches from 10 games.
The team will need to win all their matches, but will also need other team results to go their way.
(Photo: Twitter)
9. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have three wins to their name but lost seven on a trot. The qualification for IPL 2022 playoff is still a long shot.
The CSK team is mostly out of the competition as they have six points to their name. Even if other results go in their favour, the chances of qualification still look out of reach.
(Photo: CSK Twitter)
10. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered 8 straight losses but finally got their first win after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets.
However, winning the remaining matches will only be a saving grace as the team will miss the bus for the IPL playoff.
(Photo: Twitter)