IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario: While GT a win away from booking spot, tough road ahead for CSK, KKR and MI

Let's have a look at IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all 10 teams.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is almost at its business end and franchises are looking to make it to the playoffs.

The new teams - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - have proven to all by taking the top two spots on the IPL 2022 points table.

What has been more shocking is that five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue to be at the bottom of the table.

While currently, no team has still qualified for the IPL Playoff, however, six teams are in running to make it to the top 4.