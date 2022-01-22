IPL 2022: Lucknow makes KL Rahul highest-paid player for new edition, here's where Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni stand

With the mega-auction not far away, a look at where the already retained players stand according to their retention fees.
After being signed by the Lucknow Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for INR 17 crore (US$ 2.3 million approx.), KL Rahul has become the highest-paid player for the new edition.
Not just that, this has also made him the joint-highest-paid player in the IPL across seasons, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper was signed for the same amount by the Bengaluru franchise in 2018, ahead of the last mega IPL auction.
Lucknow, one of the two new teams added to the IPL last October, will enter next month's mega auction after having also acquired the services of Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis for INR 9.2 crore (US$ 1.2 million approx.) and uncapped Indian legspinner Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 core (US$ 500,000 approx.).
1. KL Rahul
KL Rahul (Lucknow) - Rs 17 crore
KL Rahul, who is leading India in the ongoing ODI series in South Africa, was picked by Lucknow for Rs 17 crore. He will also captain the side, which was bought for Rs 7,090 crore (USD 940 million approx.) last October by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.
After starting his IPL career in 2013 when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rahul went to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014, and was traded back to RCB in 2016 before the Punjab franchise (then Kings XI Punjab) paid Rs 11 crore to buy him in the 2018 auction.
2. Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Rs. 16 crore
Rohit Sharma (MI) - Rs. 16 crore
Rishabh Pant (DC) - Rs. 16 crore
Next on the list are the three top players who were retained by their respective franchises. Young Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant along with Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were the biggest gainers, having been retained for Rs. 16 crores each.
3. Rashid Khan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Rs. 15 crore
Hardik Pandya (Ahmedabad) - Rs 15 crore
Rashid Khan (Ahmedabad) - Rs 15 crore
Former India skipper Virat Kohli earned less than he used to after he gave up his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy ahead of the new edition. Kohli, who was retained by RCB, was second on the list, having been retained for Rs. 15 crore.
However, while he was alone sitting on that list, now he is joined by Ahmedabad franchise players Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan - who became the highest earning overseas player.
While Hardik played for Mumbai Indians (MI) till last season, Rashid had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before being released.
4. Kane Williamson, Sanju Samson
Kane Williamson (SRH) - Rs. 14 crore
Sanju Samson (RR) - Rs. 14 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson was the highest-earning overseas player until retention - before Rashid Khan was purchased by Ahmedabad for 15 crore - having been retained by SRH for Rs. 14 crores. He had replaced David Warner as the skipper midseason in IPL 2021.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanu Samson was also retained for the same price by their franchise. He had led the side in the previous edition as well.
5. MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Andre Russell
MS Dhoni (CSK) - Rs. 12 crore
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Rs. 12 crore
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - Rs. 12 crore
Andre Russell (KKR) - Rs. 12 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, who may be playing his final season, was retained by the defending champions for Rs. 12 crores.
Other players who were retained for the same price were Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been lethal with his attack.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had retained just two players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and one of them was India player Mayank Agarwal.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also retained explosive all-rounder Andre Russell (12 crore) as the franchise let go of their expensive player Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan.