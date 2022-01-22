IPL 2022: Lucknow makes KL Rahul highest-paid player for new edition, here's where Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni stand

With the mega-auction not far away, a look at where the already retained players stand according to their retention fees.

After being signed by the Lucknow Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for INR 17 crore (US$ 2.3 million approx.), KL Rahul has become the highest-paid player for the new edition.

Not just that, this has also made him the joint-highest-paid player in the IPL across seasons, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper was signed for the same amount by the Bengaluru franchise in 2018, ahead of the last mega IPL auction.

Lucknow, one of the two new teams added to the IPL last October, will enter next month's mega auction after having also acquired the services of Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis for INR 9.2 crore (US$ 1.2 million approx.) and uncapped Indian legspinner Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 core (US$ 500,000 approx.).

With the mega-auction not far away, a look at where the already retained players stand according to their retention fees.