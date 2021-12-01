IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Rashid Khan - where can the released players go after mega auction?

Here's a look at where some of the big names from the released list of players might end up.
The eight existing teams got their desired players retained before the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While some of the names retained were expected, however, there were many names and decisions that came as quite a surprise to fans and critics.
Now the two new franchises – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – are being added to the list, some of these released players could be taken up by these new teams.
The two new sides are allowed to pick three players (max one overseas) from the auction list before the actual auction takes place in January. Here's a look at where some of the big names from the released list of players might end up.
1. KL Rahul
Probable Team: Lucknow, Ahmedabad or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
While there have been multiple reports that had even before the retention day hinted that the now Punjab Kings (PBJKS) wanted to enter the auction pool.
With him being released, it is likely that he will be grabbed up before going into the actual auction itself, either by Lucknow or Ahmedabad. There have even been reports suggesting that the RPSG Group-owned Lucknow franchise has already started talks with Rahul.
However, if not this team, there is his old franchise - RCB - which could take him in as they are now in need of a skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down for captaincy duties.
2. Hardik Pandya
Probable Team: Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians (MI) or Punjab Kings (PBKS)
The Indian all-rounder's release was one of the shocks as he was found and nurtured by the Mumbai franchise. Making his IPL debut at Mumbai Indians in 2014, he had also got to play for India through his impressive performances in the cash-rich tournament.
However, not retaining him will now see other franchises eye him. It is likely that Pandya could fetch much more in the auction than he would by being retained as the third or fourth pick with Mumbai.
The team that would keep an eye on him would be Ahmedabad as it is kind of a home team as he hails from Baroda in Gujarat.
The other teams could be CVC Capitals owned franchise will Mumbai could also go after him but if they get him for a lesser price - keeping his form in mind.
3. David Warner
Probable Team: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
David Warner parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was known to all after the batter was sacked from his captaincy and even kept on the sidelines of the majority of his matches.
However, he made a terrific comeback during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and was even named the Player of the Tournament.
As a result, franchises will now keep a keen eye on him and Lucknow and Ahmedabad will obviously be interested to take him in as an opening batter. If not the two new teams, KKR and RCB - who are in need of a skipper - may go after him.
4. Shreyas Iyer
Probable Team: RCB, PBKS, SRH or CSK
Shreyas Iyer, who was the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), had to be released of duties after suffering a injury. However, he did make a return, but the side wanted to continue with Rishabh Pant as their skipper.
Iyer, who is looking to get the captaincy hat back will be on the radar of Lucknow and Ahmedabad but in case they don't choose him, there will be plenty of buyers in the auction pool.
5. Rashid Khan
Probable Team: Lucknow or Ahmedabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad surprised all after they parted ways with Afghan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan. However, according to reports, Rashid wanted to be retained as the first out of the four picks and get the highest salary slab of INR 14 crore. But his demand was not met as SRH decided to retain Kane Williamson as their captain and first pick instead.
Rashid could most likely be in the eye of the two new teams who would want to acquire his services. Lucknow is in the forefront as talks between them and Rashid have already been reported.
6. Kagiso Rabada
Probable Team: RR, DC or PBKS
The South African speedster had been the wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals over the years, however his dip in form meant him getting released.
However, there is a posibility that the two new teams would not go for him before the auction as they can only pick three players - out of which only one can be overseas.
But surely, there will be plenty of interest for Rabada and Delhi might still look to get him back. If not, most franchises will take a chance to acquire him as an experienced overseas fast bowler.