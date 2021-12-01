IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Rashid Khan - where can the released players go after mega auction?

The eight existing teams got their desired players retained before the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While some of the names retained were expected, however, there were many names and decisions that came as quite a surprise to fans and critics.

Now the two new franchises – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – are being added to the list, some of these released players could be taken up by these new teams.

The two new sides are allowed to pick three players (max one overseas) from the auction list before the actual auction takes place in January. Here's a look at where some of the big names from the released list of players might end up.