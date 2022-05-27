IPL 2022: Is Karn Sharma's 'lucky charm' going to work in favour of RCB this year?

Let's have a look at the other teams he has - with his charm - won the IPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has already broken one jinx - beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator 1 - something they were not able to do in the past few years.

However, now with one barrier out of the way, the side has one more left for them to enter the Final and face Gujarat Titans (GT).

While their playing XI is almost set, there is one player - Karn Sharma - despite not getting much game time, which has been termed as the team's 'lucky charm'.

However, it was not the first time he is called the lucky charm of a team. Let's have a look at the other teams he has - with his charm - won the IPL trophy.