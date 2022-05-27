IPL 2022: Is Karn Sharma's 'lucky charm' going to work in favour of RCB this year?

Let's have a look at the other teams he has - with his charm - won the IPL trophy.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has already broken one jinx - beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator 1 - something they were not able to do in the past few years.
However, now with one barrier out of the way, the side has one more left for them to enter the Final and face Gujarat Titans (GT).
While their playing XI is almost set, there is one player - Karn Sharma - despite not getting much game time, which has been termed as the team's 'lucky charm'.
However, it was not the first time he is called the lucky charm of a team. Let's have a look at the other teams he has - with his charm - won the IPL trophy.
1. Karn Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Karn Sharma was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2016. It was then that the side won their maiden IPL title. They had defeated RCB by 8 runs in the final.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. Karn Sharma - Mumbai Indians (MI)
Karn Sharma in IPL 2017 was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise. It was then that MI won the 2017 IPL Final by defeating Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) by 1 run. This was MI's 3rd title win.
(Photo: AFP)
3. Karn Sharma - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Karn Sharma was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018. During that season, CSK was at the top of their game and won the Final by 8 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. Karn Sharma - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Karn Sharma was again part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. The franchise again went on to win the Final by 27 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This was CSK's 4th title win.
(Photo: Karn Sharma Twitter)
5. Karn Sharma - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Karn Sharma now part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has seen his side enter the Eliminator 2. They are all set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) and if they do win this clash, they will be part of the Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022.
(Photo: Karn Sharma Twitter)