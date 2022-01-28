IPL 2022: India U-19 players who could go for big money in the upcoming mega auction

India U19 are currently preparing to take on Bangladesh U19 in the quarterfinal of the U19 World Cup clash on Saturday. Bangladesh are the defending champions however India did defeat the Bangla Tigers in the semifinal of the U19 Asian Cup last year. In the World Cup so far, many Indian youngsters have impressed with their promising performances and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction scheduled to be held on February 12,13 here are the Indian U19 players who could go for big money in the mega auction of IPL 2022: