IPL 2022: India U-19 players who could go for big money in the upcoming mega auction

As the IPL 2022 mega auction inches closer we take a look at some promising India U19 players who could spark bidding wars at the auction.
India U19 are currently preparing to take on Bangladesh U19 in the quarterfinal of the U19 World Cup clash on Saturday. Bangladesh are the defending champions however India did defeat the Bangla Tigers in the semifinal of the U19 Asian Cup last year. In the World Cup so far, many Indian youngsters have impressed with their promising performances and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction scheduled to be held on February 12,13 here are the Indian U19 players who could go for big money in the mega auction of IPL 2022:
1. Harnoor Singh
Harnoor Singh, India's swashbuckling opener, is among one of the most high-rated Indian youngsters of the current crop. He gave a good account of himself to the selectors in the lead up to the World Cup and most recently played a crucial knock of 88 runs against Ireland in Trinidad. Judging by his performances, Harnoor is likely to be on the watchlist of many IPL franchises.
2. Yash Dhull
Captain of the India U-19 team, Yash Dhull announced himself to the world in India's opening game against South Africa itself, scoring 82 runs in 100 deliveries before testing positive for Covid-19. He may have missed a couple of games since, but like many former India U19 skippers like Priyam Garg, or Prithvi Shaw before him, Dhull could also spark bidding wars in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.
3. Vicky Ostwal
Vicky Ostwal picked up five wickets in India's opening World Cup encounter against South Africa. He was subsequently rewarded with the Man of the Match award. Ostwal has been consistently delivering for the Indian colts, and he had also won the Man of the Match award in the U19 Asia Cup final as he picked up 3 wickets and India defeated Sri Lanka in the final. Surely, the young spinner could lure a big-money bid from one of the 10 IPL franchises.
4. Raj Angad Bawa
Raj Angad Bawa recently hogged the limelight as he stuck a monstrous 162 off 108 balls against Uganda to surpass Shikhar Dhawan's record of highest score by an India player at the U19 World Cup. An impressive way to announce yourself to the world and obviously many of the IPL franchises might have taken note of Bawa's ability with the bat. So far, he's amassed 217 runs at the World Cup in just 3 games.
5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Another Indian player quietly going about earning a name of himself, Angkrish Raghuvanshi partners Harnoor as India's opening batter. He has racked up a total of 228 runs in three games, including a scintillating 144 run knock against Uganda, and an equally important 79 run inning against Ireland. Angkrish is the third-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far and is definitely going to be a hot property in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
