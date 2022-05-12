IPL 2022: Have you noticed these coincidences between IPL 2016 and 15th edition?

Speaking of IPL 2016 and 2022 seasons, here are some coincidences between the two tournaments.
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which started on March 26 is near its business end. A month and more has passed with the two new teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - being right on top, but two of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - are at the bottom of the points table.
While many matches ended at the last ball, some teams finished things as quickly as they can. However, amid all this, there were some similarities spotted between IPL 2016 and the 2022 seasons.
1. Gujarat team wins 6 out of first 7 matches; SRH being only team to defeat them
One of the most notable coincidences during the two seasons will be Gujarat Lions and Gujarat Titans - both franchises winning six out of their first seven matches in their debut IPL seasons.
Interestingly, the only defeat in the first half of their respective seasons had come against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
However, it does not stay there as SRH had won the match by chasing, and it was the fourth match of the tournament for both Gujarat franchises.
2. MS Dhoni's team and Mumbai Indians struggled in both seasons
MS Dhoni during IPL 2016 had played for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). He was the captain of that side, and while Dhoni has an exceptional record as IPL skipper, the 2016 phase saw his side not make the playoffs.
The same is currently happening again as CSK have struggled so far, and a change in captaincy saw Ravindra Jadeja hand over the leadership to Dhoni. The side does have a chance of qualifying, but technically, they are out of the race.
Talking about Mumbai Indians (MI), they too failed to qualify in 2016 and this year, they became the first team to be eliminated.
3. Gujarat becoming first team to enter playoffs
Be it in 2016 or 2022, the Gujarat teams (Gujarat Lions and Gujarat Titans) - both sides became first team to reach the playoffs. The sides ruled at the top of the points table and reached the top 4 at the start.
4. KL Rahul registering first ball duck against a Gujarat team
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) KL Rahul scored his first duck in six years - it was a golden duck on the first ball against Gujarat Titans. It was his first duck in IPL in six years — after 56 innings.
The last one had come also against a Gujarat team - Gujarat Lions — in 2016 when he was dismissed for a golden duck by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.
5. IPL Playoffs dates same
In IPL 2016, Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final all took place on May 24, 25, 27 and 29, respectively. Incidentally, this year, the dates for the final four matches are also the same.
In that season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won and it will be interesting to see if they can do it again.