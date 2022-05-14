IPL 2022: From Tilak Verma to Mohsin Khan, debutants who impressed the most during IPL 2022

IPL is all about giving a platform to the young talent and this year too, we witnessed a good crop of cricketers.
Indian Premier League is known for giving opportunities to young budding cricketers to showcase their skills. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and many more cricketers have come to the international level because of the IPL.
This year also we have witnessed very young talented cricketers who have made their mark during the ongoing season and they look bright as the future prospect to represent their countries at the international level.
Here's the list of a few IPL debutants who have made their mark during the ongoing season.
1. Tilak Verma for Mumbai Indians
The stylish Indian all-rounder Tilak Varma is having his dream IPL run with Mumbai Indians (MI). The 19-year-old was bought by MI for a price of INR 1.7 crore.
Despite the team’s miserable stint in the tournament, Varma has managed to score 334 runs in 11 innings, at a huge strike rate of 136.32. He also represented India in the U-19 World Cup 2020, South Africa, and has left his mark with his upright performance at the biggest stage of the cricketing world, IPL.
2. Mohsin Khan for Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan is going certainly virtuous bowling reasonable spells, one after another. Khan, after getting released by his previous franchise Mumbai Indians, was bought by LSG for the base price of INR 20 lakh.
The left-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets in merely six matches! Khan is conceding runs at a reasonable economy of 5.19, the lowest in the tournament so far.
3. Jitesh Sharma for Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma is having a decent run in his debut IPL tournament. Sharma.
Representing PBKS, Sharma has scored 162 runs in seven innings at a massive strike rate of 167.01. The best of him came against Rajasthan Royals (RR), when he scored 38 runs off 18 deliveries, not out.
4. Ayush Badoni for Lucknow Super Giants
The young Indian all-rounder from Delhi Ayush Badoni has certainly drawn the attention of the cricketing world, by performing on the biggest stage.
LSG bought the 22-year-old for the base price of INR 20 Lakh. In the IPL 2022, Badoni has played 10 innings for the Super Giants and has scored 161 runs in seven innings, at a huge strike rate of 124.80.
5. Davon Conway for Chennai Super Kings
Devon Conway from New Zealand has already made his mark for his team at the international level where he averages 63 in Test cricket and 75 in the ODIs.
He was picked by Chennai Super Kings and played only 1 game before he was benched but as soon as MS Dhoni again became CSK's skipper, Devon Conway was again given the opportunity and his bat did the talking
He has played 5 games for the CSK so far in his debut year and scored 231 runs during this season.