IPL 2022: From Tilak Verma to Mohsin Khan, debutants who impressed the most during IPL 2022

IPL is all about giving a platform to the young talent and this year too, we witnessed a good crop of cricketers.

Indian Premier League is known for giving opportunities to young budding cricketers to showcase their skills. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and many more cricketers have come to the international level because of the IPL.

READ: IPL 2022: Have you noticed these coincidences between IPL 2016 and 15th edition?

This year also we have witnessed very young talented cricketers who have made their mark during the ongoing season and they look bright as the future prospect to represent their countries at the international level.

Here's the list of a few IPL debutants who have made their mark during the ongoing season.