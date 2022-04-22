IPL 2022: From Hrithik Shokeen to Riley Meredith, A look at Mumbai Indians debutants this year

Mumbai Indians are the team that is known to nurture young talent and this year also the have invested on some young players.
Mumbai Indians are not having the best of the IPL so far as they have lost their initial 7 games and are currently at the bottom of the points table. The team has not clicked as a unit in their previous games as they had some games where their batting failed and some games where they bowled badly.
But they do have some positives coming through in these previous games. The players who made their debut for the Mumbai Indians have done well for the team this year. Let's have a look at MI's debutants who have impressed so far in this IPL.
1. Hrithik Shokeen bowling for MI
Hailing from Delhi, the 21-year-old youngster is a bowling all-rounder capable of bowling right-arm off-spin, whilst also chipping in with the bat. Mumbai Indians had roped in the teen for just 20 lakhs, which was his base price in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
Hrithik Shokeen came out to bat after Mumbai Indians were reeling for 47/4 against Chennai Super Kings, after losing Suryakumar Yadav, who had scored 32 runs in 21 balls.
The young gun showed excellent grit and determination to steady the ship with his anchor's role, but ultimately, he was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo. Shokeen scored 25 runs off as many balls including three boundaries.
2. Riley Meredith
Riley Meredith is an Australian pacer, who was born on June 21, 1996, in Hobart of Tasmania. He is a right-arm pacer who has played for Punjab Kings previously in IPL.
Meredith's specialty is that he can bowl consistently at speed of and above 140 kmph.
Riley Meredith made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings. Riley Meredith bowled with pace and conceded 25 runs during his 4-over spell. He took the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in his debut game for Mumbai Indians.
3. Dewald Brevis for Mumbai Indians
Dewald Brevis cane to this IPL with high expectations. He is known by the name of 'Baby AB' for his 360-degree shot-making. Dewald Brevis won the 'man of the tournament' award during the recently concluded ICC U19 CWC.
Dewald Brevis was roped in by Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022 auctions. He played his debut game for MI against KKR and scored an impressive 29 of 19 deliveries. He also smacked Rahul Chahar's bowling all over the park as he scored 28 runs against him in a match against PBKS.
4. Tilak Verma for Mumbai Indians
The most impressive debutant among the rest for Mumbai Indians has been Tilak Verma.
Tilkar Varma's story has been that of rags to riches and judging by his recent form, Mumbai Indians (MI) seem to have unearthed yet another gem after Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The son of an electrician, Varma has scored 234 runs in 7 matches so far, and while the franchise hasn't won a single game yet, his form has been promising.