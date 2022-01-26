IPL 2022: 3 Indian players who could fetch big bucks in mega auction after promising display in South Africa

Despite team India's disappointing outing in South Africa, these Indian players could go for big bucks in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.
With the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction inching closer with each passing day, all of the franchises will be looking to finalise their plans when 1,214 players go under the hammer on February 12 and 13. Despite team India's disappointing show in South Africa, there were, however, a few positives to take away from the tour. The performances of some Indian players were promising and we can bet that these players would be in-demand in the auction. Here are the top 3 Indian players who could go for big bucks in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction:
1. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan returned to international cricket with a bang, he was crucial in the ODI series versus South Africa, scoring 169 runs across the three games. Since 2020, no other player has scored more runs in international cricket than Dhawan, and he may have been under the radar due to the fact that India did not play too many ODIs last year, but with his starring return in the South African tour, Dhawan might have plenty of suitors at the IPL 2022 mega auction.
2. Deepak Chahar
While Deepak Chahar didn't get to play in the first two ODIs, when given the chance to play in the last match of the series, he took the opportunity with both hands. The youngster picked up two wickets for India, including that of Janneman Malan who scored 91 in the second ODI, Chahar also played a gritty knock of 54 runs that nearly won his team the game. He may not have pulled off the heist, but Chahar did ensure that people took note of his all-around capabilities.
3. Prasidh Krishna
The 25-year-old was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the third ODI. Like Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna also made full use of the only game he got to play in the series. The youngster picked up three wickets in 9.5 overs and having made his international debut, no wonder there will be plenty of takers for the tall and lanky speedster.