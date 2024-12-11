6 . Christmas and a special portrait

After converting to Christianity in 2012 at the urging of his wife, Andrea Hewitt, Vinod Kambli has wholeheartedly embraced new traditions. Christmas celebrations at their home have become a cherished affair, symbolizing their shared faith and commitment to family.

Their home now serves as a reflection of this transformation, with a strong emphasis on family life. A prominent feature in their living room is a dedicated space showcasing a portrait of Kambli and Andrea, elegantly framed with a custom-designed golden wall decor.