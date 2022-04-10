From Virat Kohli's jersey to Sachin's bat - Take a look inside Shahid Afridi's house

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is one of the legends of the sport, and here's a quick glance at his palatial home in Karachi.
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is one of the true legends of the sport. Known for his ability to hit the ball for huge sixes, after retirement, Afridi started a youtube channel, wherein he talks about cricket and other stuff, like many other former cricketers. In one of the videos on his channel, Afridi gave his fans an inside tour of his partial home in DHA Karachi.
The Pakistani legend has Virat Kohli's jersey at his home, and he also has a bat signed by Sachin Tendulkar himself. So without further ado, let's take a quick glance inside Shahid Afridi's luxurious abode:
1. Shahid Afridi's luxurious abode
Without overstating, Shahid Afridi's house looks like a modern marvel. The veteran cricketer had revealed that his house was built in 2018, and it was situated very near to Moin Khan Cricket Academy.
For the unversed, Afridi made his debut for Pakistan back in October 1996 in an ODI against Kenya. In February 2017, he announced his retirement thus, calling time on a career that lasted nearly two decades.
2. Shahid Afridi's favorite place is his basement
The 45-year-old thoroughly enjoys spending time in the basement of his abode, which is Afridi's favourite place as it has a pool table, as well as a table tennis setup is also there.
Afridi was one of the only Pakistani players who featured in the inaugural season of IPL. He was signed by Deccan Chargers, but the Pakistan legend could only score 81 runs in 10 matches, whilst also adding 9 wickets to his tally.
3. Shahid Afridi has a bat signed by Sachin Tendulkar
Being a legendary cricketer of his time, Shahid Afridi has collected plenty of memorabilia from his playing days, including a bat that was signed by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself.
There are also signed shirts from players such as Virat Kohli, Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara, Australian legends Shane Warne, and Younis Khan among others.
4. Shahid Afridi also has Virat Kohli's jersey
Among all of Shahid Afridi's prized possessions, he also has a jersey signed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well. In an interview, the veteran all-rounder had also called Kohli one of his favourite batsmen.
The pair of them also faced off several times on the field, but Afridi was already at the fag end of his career by then.
5. Shahid Afridi's garden
In his own words, Afridi revealed that he enjoys spending time in green spaces. He likes to stay near greenery, and often while spending time with his family, and his children, the Afridi family relax in their garden during the evenings.
The Pakistan legend broke and surpassed numerous records, including the feat of having registered the most scalps as captain (40) in T20I cricket.