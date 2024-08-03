Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar boasts an impressive array of batting records. In the year 2000, he made history by becoming the first batsman to achieve 50 international centuries. Subsequently, in 2008, Tendulkar surpassed all others to become the leading Test run-scorer. Over the years, he has continued to amass remarkable achievements, crossing milestones such as 13,000 Test runs, 30,000 international runs, and an impressive 50 Test centuries.

Since retiring from international cricket, Tendulkar has been enjoying quality time with his family at their expansive residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Through his Instagram updates, Tendulkar offers fans a glimpse into his luxurious home, where he resides with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Explore the exquisite interiors of Sachin Tendulkar's magnificent mansion: