Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar boasts an impressive array of batting records. In the year 2000, he made history by becoming the first batsman to achieve 50 international centuries. Subsequently, in 2008, Tendulkar surpassed all others to become the leading Test run-scorer. Over the years, he has continued to amass remarkable achievements, crossing milestones such as 13,000 Test runs, 30,000 international runs, and an impressive 50 Test centuries.
Since retiring from international cricket, Tendulkar has been enjoying quality time with his family at their expansive residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Through his Instagram updates, Tendulkar offers fans a glimpse into his luxurious home, where he resides with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar.
Explore the exquisite interiors of Sachin Tendulkar's magnificent mansion:
1. Luxurious home
Sachin Tendulkar's expansive bungalow covers an impressive 6,000 square feet. The residence boasts multiple floors, two basements, and a rooftop terrace, making it a truly luxurious and spacious abode.
2. Price
The renowned cricketer acquired the historic bungalow for Rs 39 crore in 2007, and its current market value has appreciated to approximately Rs 100 crore.
3. Living room
The spacious living room in Sachin Tendulkar's home is elegantly designed, blending shades of white and brown to create a sophisticated atmosphere. The room features luxurious couches adorned with vibrant cushions, adding a pop of color to the neutral palette.
4. Dining area
Sachin Tendulkar's living room seamlessly transitions into a sophisticated dining area, complete with luxurious brown leather chairs and an elegant teak wood dining table.
5. Glass bridge
The bungalow features a glass bridge that connects the lobby of two distinct structures. One side houses the former cricketer's bedroom, while the other side accommodates his children's rooms.
6. Garden
The backyard of Sachin Tendulkar's home is adorned with rows of elegant palm trees, lush leafy shrubs, vibrant succulents, exotic tropical plants, and a serene small pond.
7. Formal sitting room
Sachin Tendulkar's sitting room is a harmonious fusion of elegant high arches and a stunning art collection. The interior features a curated selection of artworks in vibrant shades of yellow, green, and black, complemented by brass sculptures and framed awards.
8. Outdoor space
Nestled amidst lush greenery, this house offers a tranquil retreat from the bustling urban landscape of Mumbai. The well-maintained lawns, diverse flora, and numerous seating areas in the garden create an ideal setting for outdoor relaxation.